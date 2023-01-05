Submit Release
NFTeez.com launches exclusive SHIBPUP Rap Sing-Along Song Music Video

ShibPup crypto coin

Shib Puppy Coin

Shib Puppy, the leading new SHIB related crypto has launched its premier new sing-along music video

— JP
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shib Puppy, the leading new SHIB related crypto has launched it's premier new sing-along music video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/IZdzs5wFQto

Shib Puppy (SHIBPUP) is a new crypto meme brand and NFT series in launching on the exclusive NFTeez.com NFT store.

SHIB Puppy is an ETH meme crypto, similar to SHIBA Inu, but is a recently launched new token ready to launch to the moon with major potential.

SHIBPUP is looking to continue to build and expand its new SHIB PUPPY brand and expand into the NFT markets.

Visit www.shibpup.com for more information, and watch the new 'Shib Pup Rap' song on YouTube. Also see official link at : https://www.youtube.com/@shibpuppy7861

SHIB Puppy (SHIBPUP) is the new SHIB related crypto on the ETH Ethereum protocol, and is now available on crypto exchanges.

See SHIBPUP video at: https://youtu.be/IZdzs5wFQto

