NFTeez.com launches exclusive SHIBPUP Rap Sing-Along Song Music Video
Shib Puppy, the leading new SHIB related crypto has launched its premier new sing-along music video
Shib Puppy, the leading new SHIB related crypto has launched its premier new sing-along music video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/IZdzs5wFQto”SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shib Puppy, the leading new SHIB related crypto has launched it's premier new sing-along music video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/IZdzs5wFQto
— JP
Shib Puppy (SHIBPUP) is a new crypto meme brand and NFT series in launching on the exclusive NFTeez.com NFT store.
SHIB Puppy is an ETH meme crypto, similar to SHIBA Inu, but is a recently launched new token ready to launch to the moon with major potential.
SHIBPUP is looking to continue to build and expand its new SHIB PUPPY brand and expand into the NFT markets.
Visit www.shibpup.com for more information, and watch the new 'Shib Pup Rap' song on YouTube. Also see official link at : https://www.youtube.com/@shibpuppy7861
SHIB Puppy (SHIBPUP) is the new SHIB related crypto on the ETH Ethereum protocol, and is now available on crypto exchanges.
See SHIBPUP video at: https://youtu.be/IZdzs5wFQto
JP Ward
IDOS Launchpad
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube