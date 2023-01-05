Submit Release
NFTeez.com Launches Boardroom Ape Club NFTs

Boardroom Ape Club

Boardroom Ape

NFTeez.com, a NFT development site is officially launching the BoardRoom Ape Club 1,111 NFT exclusive series to the markets.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTeez.com launches the Boardroom Ape Club on the OpenSea.io

The Boardroom Ape Club NFT and Boardroom Crypto Platform is the leading new crypto ape community expansion platform. Boardroom Apes are a series of business focused Ape NFT's with special business backgrounds. Boardroom Apes are an ultra-rare NFT series available on the OpenSea.io NFT platform.

The link to access Boardroom Apes is https://opensea.io/collection/boardroomapeclub

Also visit the www.BoardRoomApeClub.com website for more information.

