Jose Eshkenazi: Manchester City Tech, the Latest Tech Trends in the Premier League
Another use of VR technology is in the Etihad 360° app. This allows fans to view 360° videos from inside the stadium, allowing them to get a better look at the action”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of Manchester City, a club that seems to be on the cutting edge of technology throughout the team and its commercial arm, Etihad, you probably aren’t thinking of sports tech. The club has been doing a lot in this area over the past few years with the goal being to improve the fan experience and increase engagement with their digital channels. In short, they want their fans to feel closer to the team than ever before. With that in mind, read on for more info on how Manchester City is using tech as a way to become even more connected with their fans.
Stadium Tech - TKPS and Etihad Stadium
Etihad Stadium is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world. The cost of the stadium and its retractable roof was £350m, which was then combined with the £50m sponsorship deal to create a new, state-of-the-art stadium. Etihad Stadium features a transparent “bean” that can be raised and lowered to allow fans to see the game more clearly. There’s also a transparent roof, which allows fans to see the action from above. The goal is to make the stadium feel like a “third-generation” experience, with the other two being the New Stadium at Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium. The stadium also has a state-of-the-art video technology system, including a 4K video installation at the Emirates, a 576-visual-system that can be viewed from more than 23,000 seats, a large HD screen for the Press and broadcast media, and a giant LED screen that can show nearly 700 images.
Fan Engagement Tech – City Vision Uber and CityMatch
Fans in Manchester City have been using the app, City Vision, to get maps, routes and schedules for Uber cars, as well as match information, team stats and more. City Vision uses data provided by Uber to generate maps and schedules. One of the most popular features of City Vision is CityMatch, which allows fans to connect with other City fans in their area. CityMatch has more than 200,000 users and currently has more than 300,000 fan connections, according to City Vision. The app allows users to see who is nearby and create a “virtual room” where you can see who is online at the same time. You can also search for nearby City fans and send them messages to meet up for a game.
Video Technology – Etihad Player and More
One of the more recent additions to the club’s video technology is the launch of Etihad Player in the summer of 2017. Etihad Player is a video platform that’s available in the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. Etihad Player is different from other video platforms because it’s integrated with the official matchday app and social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter. This allows Manchester City fans to get full match replays, highlights, live commentary and stats on their devices, regardless of where they are. Etihad City Vision, which was first introduced at the start of the 2016-2017 season, has also been upgraded with the latest technology, including the launch of Etihad Vision 4K in the summer of 2017. This allows fans to watch replays and highlights in 4K quality.
Data Tech – Etihad Talent2 and Intel Street View
As part of their commitment to better engage with their fans, City has also been working to make their data as useful as possible. They’ve done this through the development of new data tools and partnerships with brands such as Etihad Talent2. Etihad Talent2 is a platform that allows corporations and brands to interact with City fans and supporters through fan content on the official Manchester City website and Manchester City app. Etihad Talent2 works through the use of City data, including player and team statistics, player biographies, goals and other stats. Talent2 also pulls from other City data sources, including FIFPro, which is an international association of professional football players. The goal is to provide fans with content related to their favorite players and the club itself.
Virtual Reality Tech – Etihad 360° VR Experience and More
Virtual reality technology is still in its infancy, but is growing at a rapid rate. The next step will be putting VR into the hands of sports teams that want to use it to enhance the fan experience. One good example of this is the VR experience using the Etihad 360° camera. The VR experience on this camera allows fans to go inside one of the stadiums. They can experience the sounds, smells and even feel the grass by wearing a VR headset. The experience is very realistic and is one that could become more common in the future. "Another use of VR technology is in the Etihad 360° app. This allows fans to view 360° videos from inside the stadium, allowing them to get a better look at the action" says the expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Conclusion
The list of tech-forward sports teams is getting longer each year, but one club that still stands out is Manchester City. The team is always looking for new ways to engage their die-hard fans and make the experience more enjoyable for all those who attend the games. They’re always looking for ways to improve the fan experience and make the game-day experience better for all those who are there. They’re looking for ways to make the experience more exciting and fun, and technology is a good way to do that.
