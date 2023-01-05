RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop's focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading
Upshop truly understands retail. The capabilities and expertise of their team has set the bar for what it means to be a partner.”TAMPA, FL, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
— Greg Zeh, SVP, CIO Weis Markets
The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard surveys retailers on hundreds of leading software providers in over 10 areas of performance, creating an in-depth evaluation of technology solutions. Upshop customers surveyed primarily use the market-leading computer-generated ordering and inventory intelligence solution, Magic.
The company ranked in the following categories:
• #1 for Leaders in Return on Investment
• #1 for Leaders in Software Reliability
• #2 for Leaders in Overall Performance
• #3 for Leaders in Quality of Service
• #3 in Customer Satisfaction by Tier One Retailers
• #3 in Customer Satisfaction for Targeted Solution Vendors
• #3 in Customer Satisfaction for Grocery Vendors
• #4 in Customer Satisfaction for Mid-Size Vendors
• #4 in Top Vendors in Customer Satisfaction
Ranking #1 for Leaders in Return on Investment and Software Reliability emphasizes the success retailers experience in adopting Upshop technology. Scoring in the top 5 for several Customer Satisfaction categories affirms the company’s similar commitment to providing customers a valuable and supportive service relationship.
“Technology is only one part of the equation. We have invested in building a service experience for our customers which ensures the technology investment is fully realized,” explains Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop.
“Upshop truly understands retail,” says Greg Zeh, SVP CIO Weis Markets. “The capabilities and expertise of their team has set the bar for what it means to be a partner with Weis Markets. We use their award-winning solutions for inventory management and eCommerce fulfillment. These combined solutions support our retail operations by providing better business insights and streamlined efficiencies.”
Among Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers, Upshop ranked #2 in Overall Performance; based on exceptionally high scores on 8 out of the 9 measures. Further rankings include:
• #1 for 2023 Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers
• #1 for Leaders in Total Cost of Operations by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers
• Top 3 for Leaders in Total Cost of Operation
• #10 for Grocery Vendor Leaders (Full Data Set)
• Top 5 for Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration
• Top 10 for Leaders in Quality of Support
• Top 10 for Leaders in Ease of Administration/Maintenance
• Top 10 for Leaders in Recommendation
• Top 10 for Leaders in Technology Innovation
• Top 10 for Leaders in Quality of Service
“Customer satisfaction has always been our focus, which we have hardwired across our entire business,” adds Lauren Kennedy, Vice President of Customer Success, Upshop. “When our customers are successful, so are we.”
About Upshop
Upshop has been building store operations technology for 30+ years to provide simplified, smarter, more connected SaaS-based solutions for retailers and associates. This single operations platform across Fresh, Center, eCommerce, and DSD connects employee workflows, drives profitability through trusted orders, and provides real-time, unified inventory. Customers running Upshop realize significant improvements in sales, shrink, food safety and sustainability across the entire store.
150+ retail chain accounts trust Upshop in over 30k+ stores, 9 countries, and 3 continents. For more information, visit https://upshop.com/
About RIS LeaderBoard
A widely anticipated annual feature in RIS News, The 23rd Annual RIS Software LeaderBoard is one of the most powerful and distinctive studies in retail technology. What makes the LeaderBoard unique is its consistent methodology, allowing for meaningful year-over-year, apples-to-apples comparisons. Retailers can count on the LeaderBoard to track vendor success across numerous critical categories based on feedback from their peers in the field. By relying on an iron-clad methodology and an objective third-party research partner, RIS News has been able to track retailer satisfaction with the top vendors in the industry for two decades. It continues to be a pivotal source that retailers can rely on to help guide important software decisions.
RIS News is a publication of EnsembleIQ: https://risnews.com/
