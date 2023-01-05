PDF.co Document Parser Editor has been updated with new features, in particular, it can process documents in 17 more languages now.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ByteScout d/b/a PDF.co, the provider of solutions, APIs, and on-premise tools for automated data extraction, has recently rolled out the update for PDF.co Document Parser Editor Support for 17 more languages was added for reading scanned documents: Arabic, Czech, Danish, Greek, Finnish, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The total number of languages supported now is 27.The support for reading barcodes from documents including QR Code, Code 128, Datamatrix, PDF417, and many others.PDF.co is an API (application programming platform) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and transformation.Document Parser Editor is a powerful engine for document parsing that can read fields, text, checkboxes, and other data from scanned PDFs. It allows the creation of extraction templates and provides outputs in structured formats - JSON, CSV, and XML.Here's a quick tutorial on how to start with Document Parser Template Editor , including a short demo guide at the end.SECURE, SCALABLE, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR A PLUGIN.ByteScout portfolio is enriched with new functionalities and updates while featuring both cloud and on-premise tools including PDF.co Web API , on-premise self-hosted API Server, dedicated API Server, and low-level SDK for rapid automation in data extraction, processing, and transformation.PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and 300+ other platforms.ABOUT BYTESCOUTByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.