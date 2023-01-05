Read more about The Georgia Parole Board has published the agenda for the January 10, 2023, meeting

Submit Release
Board Meeting Agenda
January 10, 2023

10:00 A.M.

Location:
Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from September 7, 2022, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None 

VI. New Business

A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of
Training and Investigations

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the
Board during this meeting are allowed at this time.  Comments on a specific
offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)

VIII. Adjournment

 

 

