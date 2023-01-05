DAUGHTRY RELEASE JOURNEY TRIBUTE “SEPARATE WAYS (WORLDS APART)” FEATURING LZZY HALE OF HALESTORM ON 40TH ANNIVERSARY
TRIBUTE DUET RELEASES 40 YEARS TO THE DAY THE ORIGINAL JOURNEY TRACK WAS RELEASED IN 1983LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEPERATE WAYS IS AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD HERE
Multi-Platinum Rock band DAUGHTRY will release a new cover song SEPARATE WAYS (WORLDS APART), a tribute to legendary rock band JOURNEY featuring vocals from Lzzy Hale, Lead singer of HALESTORM on Thursday Jan 5th 2023. The cover releases exactly 40 years to the day that the original song was released on January 5th, 1983.
“Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years. What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY!” said Lzzy Hale. “This song is not only part of the Stranger Things soundtrack but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as i can remember! I’m so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!”
“I’ve always loved the song and I was wanting to do a classic cover and my wife and I were watching the Stranger Things season finale and there's this incredibly intense scene and “Separate Ways” was a big part of this scene. It was so moving just the way it was used, it felt so cool and epic and I was immediately like “THIS is the one! We have to cover this song.” added Chris Daughtry. “Then I was like - how can we make this extra special? What if it was a duet? What if we got LZZY on it!!?? Needless to say I was pumped she said yes and I absolutely love how it turned out!”.
For more information about Daughtry, the latest news and tour updates, please visit https://daughtryofficial.com/
About Daughtry:
Daughtry, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st Century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for 4 Grammy Awards and won 4 American Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year. The subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2021, Daughtry released their new album Dearly Beloved which marked a return to the bands Rock roots with 3 top 10 Rock Chart Singles “World on Fire”, “Changes are Coming” and “Heavy is The Crown”.
