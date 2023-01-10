Expert Marketing Advisors Announces Record Momentum in 2022, Celebrates Expanding Client Roster
Our results reflect our momentum and ability to meet new and changing client needs in unpredictable markets. We're grateful to be a partner of our clients and look forward to another banner year.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences announced record momentum in 2022, by adding 12 new brands to its client roster, enhancing its white-glove services around reporting, and receiving three industry awards for its work in B2B technology marketing.
Expert Marketing Advisors launched in 2017 with a team of seasoned experts who are experienced in adding gasoline to companies’ marketing fire and quickly rose to be a recognized award-winning marketing agency. By capitalizing on its deep bench of experts that is capable of meeting today’s challenges of a fast paced IT industry, the firm added12 new brands to its already impressive roster of long-standing clients. High-growth startups like Infiot, recently acquired by Netskope, to Brighterion, now a Mastercard company, to Protera, a well-established brand serving the enterprise market have been supported by Expert Marketing Advisors.
“This has been a dynamic, fast-paced and exciting year at Expert Marketing Advisors,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors. “Our 2022 results reflect our strong momentum and ability to meet new and changing client needs in unpredictable markets. We are grateful to be a partner of our clients and look forward to another banner year ahead.”
Expert Marketing Advisors provides businesses with the partnership needed to quickly tackle the biggest marketing challenges with unmatched industry talent to inspire customer experiences. The firm continues to evolve its expertise across its portfolio of services including digital marketing, website design, social media, press and analyst relations as well as SEO and SEM to deliver even more impactful results for our clients.
