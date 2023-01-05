THE HIT: An Investigative Documentary, Sheds New Light On An Unprecedented Sports Tragedy.

The Hit: An Investigative Documentary Official Poster

Samera Entertainment provides a quick glimpse into this fascinating documentary from Porter + Craig Film & Media Distribution.

One billion data points, analyzed by the world’s leading forensic engineers, tell a damning, stunningly visual story.” — Chris Halsne

UPSTATE, NEW YORK, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incident that occurred over eight years ago on a racetrack in Upstate New York is remembered and re-examined in THE HIT: An Investigative Documentary, an eye opening new doc from investigative journalist Chris Halsne.

On August 9, 2014, Ward and Stewart met in the most tragic possible way. Kevin Ward Jr. and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart had plenty in common. Ward was one of the winningest young race car drivers in New York – a kid looking to climb the very mountain Stewart had already summited. Before he turned 18, Ward already had 250 wins and 6 championships in go-carts and had been named the 360-sprint car rookie of the year.

The feature documentary analyzes one of the darkest days in auto racing history; the night NASCAR legend Tony Stewart hit and killed a young competitor on a rural New York dirt track. A team of renowned forensic engineers and award-winning investigative journalists dig up never-before-seen evidence that indicates Stewart accelerated his car and fishtailed it toward a defenseless man. This film includes stunning 3-D animation of the crash, and exclusive video and eyewitness testimony, including from Stewart.

THE HIT: An Investigative Documentary revisits the circumstances surrounding that terrible moment through a groundbreaking and innovative called Videogrammetry. Billions of data points are put through the Videogrammetry software to create the most accurate accident reconstructions known to man. Human errors of memory are taken out of the equation for the most objective and precise breakdown of a catastrophic occurrence, like the one at the center of THE HIT: An Investigative Documentary.

"The forensic engineers who took part in this independent investigation are geniuses. I'm amazed by what they do in this film. It definitely makes the viewer reconsider their own perception." – Keith L. Craig (Executive Producer)

Videogrammetry didn't exist at the time of Ward's untimely death, but if it did, things might have turned out differently for Tony Stewart. Ward's death was caught on tape. The harrowing footage shows the eponymous Hit in lurid detail, featuring Ward's body being flung 25 feet down the track by Stewart's car. It's over before it starts in the blink of an eye. But as horrible as it is to see, it didn't stop Ward's death from being ruled "accidental". Meanwhile, Stewart took three weeks off to cool down in the wake of the tragedy. In his official statement to police, Stewart claimed he was trying to speed down-track, away from Ward, but the car fishtailed, and swerved in the opposite direction. The physics seemed to make sense, but a few witnesses suspected otherwise, including Kevin Ward Sr, the victim's father.

"We said from day one it looked like he moved up the track and obviously hit the throttle. I know them cars do what they do when you hit the throttle. Why did he hit the throttle?” – Kevin Ward Sr.

But who's to say what Stewart's intention may have been, if there even was one at all? However, the 3D reconstruction at the heart of THE HIT: An Investigative Documentary implies much more than words can convey. Watch the film, take in the evidence, and come to your own conclusions.

"One billion data points, analyzed by the world’s leading forensic engineers, tell a damning, stunningly visual story." – Chris Halsne



THE HIT: An Investigative Documentary is now available on Amazon Prime.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

ABOUT JEFF PORTER

Jeff Porter founded Porter Pictures in 2012, and under his leadership it has become one of the most successful Black-owned motion picture and TV sales agencies in Beverly Hills. Jeff has worked on projects or films featuring the likes of Angela Bassett, Courtney Vance, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Victoria Rowell, Jon Favreau, Joseph Fiennes, Barry Bostwick, Mark Wahlberg and more. Over his more than decade and a half in the business, he has worked on sales of roughly over 100 film and TV projects, and is an in-demand expert speaker at film festivals and LA writers' organizations.

ABOUT KEITH L. CRAIG

In addition to a stellar 30 year career in the US Army (where he attained the rank of "Sergeant Major" the top 1% in the Arm Forces) and pro football star and champion, Keith L. Craig has worked at Disney on Lucas Films, Pixar and Marvel titles for the past 6 years which include but limited to, STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, AVENGERS: ENDGAME, COCO, BLACK PANTHER, AND MORE, with combined box office receipts well over the billion-dollar mark. Mr. Craig is also a well sought-after consultant and investment partner in the hospitality and entertainment industries.





The Hit: An Investigative Documentary Official Trailer