Alpha Motor Corporation Recaps 2022 Business Development Highlights
Alpha announced achievement of key milestones in 2022 as the company progresses towards EV commercialization.IRVINE, CA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation announced achievement of key milestones in 2022 as the company progresses towards commercializing its electric vehicle solutions.
“2022 was a great year of progress for Alpha Motor Corporation which included e-mobility development, establishment of key partnerships in manufacturing, innovative collaborations, and issuance of our patent for EV technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. We are excited to continue to Move Humanity in 2023,” said Alpha Motor Corporation.
2022 Alpha Motor Corporation business development highlights included the following:
• Developed and Introduced ACE Series of Electrified Coupes Including SUPERACE In Collaboration with Auto Motive Power Inc and Rotiform Wheels
• Established Vehicle Distribution and Marketing Partnership for APAC Region with CNP Motors and e.L.e. Media
• Announced Partnership with World Class e-Mobility Engineering Company Hinduja Tech to Develop Electric Vehicles for Mass Production
• Launched Digital-based Fundraiser in Support of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
• Announced Partnership with Industry Leading Automobile Manufacturer UHI Group to Mass Produce Electric Vehicles
• Developed and Introduced REX Electric SUV and Adventures Series REX Electric SUV in Collaboration with Free & Easy
• Created and Introduced CAMP – Collaborative Adventure Mobility Platform, An Innovative Virtual Product Experience in Collaboration with Rolling Stone Korea, Free & Easy, DMOS Collective Inc, Equipt Expedition Outfitters, Onyx Coffee Lab, KC Lights, Black Rhino Wheels
• Appointed 4 New Members with Outstanding Executive Leadership Experience to Advisory Board
• Developed and Introduced Montage Coupe
• Expanded Advanced R&D Operations to Support Production of Vehicle Prototypes
• Completed Engineering Phase for WOLF and WOLF+ Trucks in Preparation for Feasibility and Test Vehicle Prototyping
• Received US Patent for Electric Vehicle System
• Received Multiple US Patent Allowances for Electric Vehicle Designs
“Last year, Alpha stated that it would make progress towards future market entry, and we achieved that goal in 2022. Demand for our EVs have significantly increased since the introduction of our first vehicle and with global vehicle distribution partnerships established in Europe, Middle East, and Asia, Alpha is focused on commercialization. We are committed to bringing our EVs to the market and look forward to sharing more developments in 2023,” continued Alpha Motor Corporation.
ABOUT
Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.
Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."
Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.
Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.
