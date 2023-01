St. John Bosco High School will launch a new digital television network and streaming platform, Bosco+, enabling digital access to school coverage worldwide.

The all-access exposure to our school that Bosco+ will provide is very exciting...Our students will have a considerable advantage in learning the way media is evolving” — Brian Wickstrom, President/CEO

BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing to pave the way in high school excellence and innovation, St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is set to bring mass coverage of its academics, athletics, esports, robotics competitions, theater and musical productions, student life, class speakers, and more to the fingertips of families and the SJB community across the globe – all on Bosco+, the school’s forthcoming digital streaming network.Millions of smart phone and television users will soon be able to tap into Bosco+ to remain in the loop of all things SJB. The platform will cater to its geographically wide range of families and alumni – from Southern California, across the country and all the way overseas for its growing international footprint. Bosco+ will enable anyone, anywhere to easily access the vibrant culture and student life at SJB.St. John Bosco President and CEO Brian Wickstrom sees a future of endless possibilities with technology like Bosco+. “With nationally recognized academic pathways, a football program that is annually one of the top programs in the country, a national power in esports, and other premier academic, athletic and extracurricular programs, we want to be a leader in high school and higher education by offering cutting edge technology and comprehensive media to our students, families, alumni and fans. The all-access exposure to our school that Bosco+ will provide is very exciting as the world continues to embrace an era of remote engagement and instant access. Our students will have a considerable advantage in learning the way media is evolving,” says Wickstrom.Bosco+ will be made available to subscribers for a monthly fee of $4.99. The platform will feature content such as:• Student-led news & media coverage for Bosco.• Live streaming for Bosco academic programs, athletics, the arts, esports, robotics and other extracurricular activities and student life at Bosco, including signing days, award ceremonies and graduation.• Exclusive interviews & behind-the-scenes content.• Replays of past athletic competitions and events.Bosco+ is expected to engage Bosco’s widespread and loyal fanbase in the state of California, across the United States, and internationally and will be a first-of-its-kind all-access look into the entire SJB student experience which is among the best in Catholic education.SJB has selected both Envoi and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide the underlying technology platform and content distribution network that will power Bosco+. The partnership will provide SJB with the technology and cloud computing services necessary for all that Bosco+ will encompass. Bosco+ is set to launch on Apple, Amazon, and Android smart phone and TV platforms. SJB is currently negotiating with several third-party media agencies, talent agencies, and investment partners who are seeking advertising opportunities, as well as partnerships regarding co-producing original content, including a potential docuseries. Bosco+ is expected to launch this spring.--About EnvoiFounded in 2017, Envoi has established itself as a video cloud technology pioneer and leader enabling TV networks and content owners to launch, manage, distribute, and monetize live, linear, and ondemand channels across cable, OTT, Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms, worldwide. Envoi manages and delivers 100+ independent digital streaming networks in North America, Europe, and India. Envoi has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and India. Visit https://signup.envoi.cloud/ to learn more.About St. John Bosco High SchoolSt. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.