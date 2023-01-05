Confirmware Establishes Its Tech Support Center in Oregon to Provide Automated Solutions to Make Solar Panels in America
Adding solar module production equipment sales and support to Grape Solar’s Oregon Solar Industrial Park
THINK BIG, ACT SMALL; THINK GLOBAL, ACT LOCAL; UNDER PROMISE, OVER DELIVER; ALWAYS CHALLENGING, NEVER IMPOSSIBLE!”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confirmware, a leading manufacturer of highly automated solar panel manufacturing equipment, has selected Eugene, Oregon, to establish a U.S. based sales and support center located in Grape Solar’s Oregon Solar Industrial Park.
— CEO Ocean Yuan
Confirmware signed a General Representative Agreement with Grape Solar to provide local services that include assisting Confirmware with marketing, sales, deployment, technical support, installation, and customer service for all North American clientele. Confirmware has agreed to design and manufacture state-of- the-art production equipment for the U.S. market to meet U.S. demand for solar module production. The sales and technical support center in Oregon will serve the rapidly growing U.S. market, potentially reaching 100GW in 8 to 10 years, and will eventually lead to manufacturing of the equipment itself in the U.S.A.
Specifically, Grape Solar agreed to appoint Confirmware as the exclusive manufacturing partner in providing cutting-edge automated equipment solutions to produce high efficiency Solar panels using 182mm cells as well as 210mm cells which are common in Asia but limited in the United States.
Confirmware will train Grape Solar’s technical staff on the latest technology so that Grape Solar can serve local customers and provide thorough technical support.
“The U.S. market is one of the most promising markets in the world for our equipment and services. We selected Grape Solar as our partner due to our long-term executive relationship with Mr. Ocean Yuan, a pioneer in the U.S. solar industry with never-ending creativity. We trust the Grape Solar team in Oregon will add tremendous value to our business,” commented Mr. Tianting Ren, Chairman and CEO of Confirmware.
“I personally have known Tianting and his team for nearly ten years and have seen their rapid growth in the last few years in terms of product innovations and deployment worldwide. I am extremely impressed with Confirmware’s achievements in their internal management and external customer satisfaction,” Ocean Yuan, CEO of Grape Solar, continued, "with Confirmware joining The Oregon Solar Industrial Park, we are elevating our product and service offerings to the U.S. market with an unprecedented competitive advantage. This agreement cemented Grape Solar's leadership position in the new era of Made in America."
About Grape Solar: based in Eugene, Oregon, Grape Solar has been the leading player in the consumer solar market in the USA since 2009, serving the nation's largest big box retailers, and a network of installers covering all 50 states. Grape Solar is once again pioneering a new business model called OSIP (Oregon Solar Industrial Park), where the best manufacturers of solar module components are coming together in clusters to make everything in America. For more information about Grape Solar, please visit: www.grapesolar.com
About Confirmware: Established in 2005 in Hangzhou, China and committed to research and development of highly automated production equipment, Confirmware specializes in manufacturing robots and manufacturing systems. Confirmware's products include automatic solar panel manufacturing equipment and automatic sorting systems. To date, numerous customers around the world rely on robots and equipment built and maintained by Confirmware to be competitive on the global marketplace. For more information about Confirmware, please visit: www.confirmware.com
