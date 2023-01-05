Partnership Launches Innovative Online Ag Auction
Sale Day brings dedicated technology to legacy auction house
Our platform addresses the nuances of agriculture sales, and because it is proprietary, it can be continuously upgraded, something that’s not possible with licensed software.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online platform brings cutting-edge technology to one of the most trusted agricultural auction houses in the country. The launch of Sale Day (agsaleday.com) was announced by owner Ryan Chapman, a Nashville-based entrepreneur and registered Hereford breeder. The business represents a merger with Lowderman Auction Options (lowdermanauctionoptions.com), a legacy agricultural auction house in Colchester, Illinois. Sale Day specializes in cattle, equine, sheep, goats, land and agricultural equipment.
— Ryan Chapman, owner of Sale Day
While online farm and livestock auctions have grown in popularity in recent years, most use licensed technology intended for charity auctions and other purposes. By contrast, says Chapman, Sale Day’s first-of-its-kind technology reflects the unique needs of breeders, ranchers, and farmers. “Our platform addresses the nuances of agriculture sales,” he says, “and because it is proprietary, it can be continuously upgraded, something that’s not possible with licensed software.”
Sale Day is also leading the industry in a multi-channel digital experience. In addition to the traditional web-based platform, Sale Day offers mobile applications for Apple iOS and Android, with all versions synced in real-time. The result is a seamless, “anywhere” experience for both buyers and sellers. Sale Day co-owner and operations chief, John Thomas Woolfolk, also points to the advanced filtering system that permits users to select the auction notifications they wish to receive.
Starting in January, Lowderman Auction Options will migrate to the Sale Day platform. The two brothers and owners, Monte and Cody Lowderman, bring their expertise, reputation, and extensive book of business to the operation. Well-known agricultural auctioneers, consultants, and sale managers including Cody Crum, Bobby Singleton, Dale Stith, Mark McClintock, and Grant McKay have also signed on with Sale Day.
Cody Lowderman, a second-generation auctioneer, sees Sale Day as the next step forward in a legacy enterprise. “In nearly eight decades in business, we’ve consistently focused on improving and evolving our service. Now, partnering with Ryan Chapman and Sale Day, we are able to offer a state-of-the-art online marketplace that will bring users greater efficiency, value, and profitability.”
For more information about Sale Day, contact Meredith Collins at (931) 637-0436 or mcollins@agsaleday.com. To make an account visit www.agsaleday.com or download the app by searching “Sale Day” on your mobile device app store.
About Sale Day
Sale Day is an integrated, proprietary online platform for the purchase and sale of livestock, agricultural land, and equipment. Created by cattle breeder and entrepreneur Ryan Chapman, it represents a merger with legacy auction house Lowderman Auction Options. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and Colchester, Illinois.
