Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces More than $600,000 in Grant Funding for Local Traffic Safety Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 4, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that Hampton Township and McCandless Township will receive grant funding through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) program.

Hampton Township will receive $175,000 to for their South Pioneer Road roadway safety improvement project, including replacing out-of-date guiderail. McCandless Township will receive $451,483 for signal component updates at 21 locations throughout the municipality. These upgrades will include accessible pedestrian signals, equipment for flashing yellow arrow operations, controller replacements, and rewiring of existing signal equipment.

“Traffic safety is one of the most regular complaints municipalities receive but finding solutions to these problems can be complicated and extremely costly,” said Senator Williams. “This grant funding will allow Hampton and McCandless to move forward with projects to make our roads safer for everyone – drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike.”

McCandless Council President Mike Tarle agreed with the impact this funding will make to the Township, saying “The Town is very pleased to receive this grant. These funds will greatly improve some of the traffic signals here while minimizing any impact to the Town’s budget. Many thanks to Senator Lindsey Williams for partnering with us.”

PennDOT ARLE Grants are funded by fines from the net revenue of fines collected from Automated Red Light Enforcement Systems and Automated Speed Enforcement Systems. The program funds projects that improve the safety and mobility of Pennsylvanians with an emphasis on low-cost, high-impact improvements.

