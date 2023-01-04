Press Releases

01/04/2023

Connecticut Department of Public Health stresses the importance of radon testing as part of National Radon Action

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 4, 2023

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Public Health urges Connecticut residents to test their homes for radon gas, the leading environmental cause of cancer mortality. Health officials estimate that radon is responsible for more than 21,100 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States.

A naturally occurring, radioactive gas formed from the natural decay of uranium, radon is found in rock, soil, and water. While radon in outdoor air poses a relatively low risk to human health, it can enter homes from the surrounding soil and become a health hazard inside buildings.

“Because you can’t see, taste, or smell radon, people are often unaware that this silent killer could be in their homes. Testing for radon and reducing elevated levels is important and could save your life or the lives of your loved ones,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

The DPH Radon Program recommends that all Connecticut homes be tested for radon. Testing is recommended in the winter months. Testing homes for radon is simple and inexpensive. Forty-two local health department/district partners were provided more than 1,300 free test kits for distribution in their local communities to support radon awareness. Visit the DPH Radon Program website at www.ct.gov/radon to view a map of our local health partners and contact them directly to determine your eligibility. Test kits can also be purchased from your local hardware store or the American Lung Association by calling 1-800-LUNG-USA or visiting www.lung.org.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends that homes with radon levels at or above 4.0 pCi/L be fixed. Homeowners should consider reducing their potential lung cancer risk by fixing homes with radon levels between 2 pCi/L and 4 pCi/L. Smokers exposed to radon have a much higher risk for developing lung cancer.

Radon levels can be reduced by hiring nationally certified radon mitigation professionals. To learn more about radon and to obtain a list of radon mitigation contractors, please visit the DPH Radon Program website at www.ct.gov/radon.

-30-