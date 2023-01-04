British Swim School Continues Rapid Expansion with North Columbus Location

Leading National "Learn to Swim" Franchise Grows Footprint in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the country's leading "learn to swim" franchise, is continuing to grow its reach by opening two new locations in the North Columbus area. The pools will be operated by Teresa and Nate Walsh, with their first location in Upper Arlington scheduled to open on January 9th.

The wife-husband duo brings plenty of relevant experience to the British Swim School brand. Teresa has spent the last 15 years working as a Registered Nurse and received her first college degree in business. Meanwhile, Nate has worked in outside sales for most of his career and has an extensive background in customer service. When the couple was searching for a new business opportunity, some strategic research brought them to Buzz Franchise Brands and British Swim School.

"When we started talking to the Buzz Franchise Brands and British Swim School teams about the backstory and history of the brand, their model, the aquatics program, and the way they structure their business — all of those items alongside their mission, made it something we're really passionate about," Nate emphasized. Teresa added, "we're in the business of saving lives. That's where I started in my nursing career, and we'll continue that."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

The Walsh's noted how rapidly the Columbus, Ohio area is growing and cited the need for available swim instruction. The couple recognized that it was difficult to get their own children signed up for swim lessons, and are determined to provide proper instruction through lessons that are readily available for nearby residents.

"We're opening in an area that will be accessible to a lot of people," Teresa said. "There's so much demand [for swim lessons]," Nate continued. "Columbus is growing like crazy right now so there's going to be a ton of kids that are going to need access to this life skill."

"Teresa and Nate bring a perfect combination of compassion and business-savvy skills to the British Swim School family," British Swim School President Ashley Gundlach shared. "We recognize a need for available swimming instruction in the North Columbus area and we're confident Teresa and Nate will do an outstanding job of providing their community with a much-needed service."

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 250 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Mike Toper, 919 Marketing, (919) 813-6511, MToper@919marketing.com

SOURCE British Swim School