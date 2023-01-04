Mission Viejo Emergency Medicine Associates Joins US Acute Care Solutions

Mission Viejo Emergency Medicine Associates (MVEMA), a democratic, physician-owned group in California, has joined US Acute Care Solutions (USACS), the leading physician-owned and led acute care practice in the United States.

Chris Hummer, USACS Chief Executive Officer, said, "MVEMA is a well-respected group of clinicians with a decades-long track record of delivering expert medicine and excellent patient experience to the communities of South Orange County, California. This acquisition will further strengthen USACS' presence in the state and assist the clinicians of MVEMA in securing their long-term future as clinician owners."

Dominic J. Bagnoli, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, Executive Chair of the USACS Board said, "USACS started with 15 independent, highly-successful physician-owned groups joining together to create a new model – one dedicated to perpetual physician ownership at scale. In the last two years, USACS bought out two large private equity firms to bring ownership back to 100% clinician and health-system owned. We are excited about a new wave of independent physician groups like MVEMA joining our scaled physician-ownership model."

"We are excited to join USACS, a physician-owned group like ours, and look forward to the many benefits that national scale and resources will bring to our community," said Jim Keany, MD, FACEP, Managing Partner of MVEMA. "Together our team will leverage these enhanced tools, best practices, and infrastructure to drive even greater value for our patients, hospital partners, and clinicians."

"As the only trauma center in South Orange County and the leading provider of emergency care, Providence Mission Hospital looks forward to a strong partnership with USACS as we work together to provide outstanding care for our community," said Seth R. Teigen, FACHE, Chief Executive of Providence Mission Hospital.

About USACS

Founded by emergency medicine and inpatient physicians across the country, USACS is solely owned by its physicians and hospital system partners. The group is a national leader in integrated acute care, including emergency medicine, hospitalist, and critical care services. USACS provides high-quality care to approximately nine million patients annually across more than 500 programs and is aligned with many of the leading health systems in the country. Visit usacs.com for more.

About Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 504-bed acute care regional medical center in Mission Viejo, California. As one of the busiest designated adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Centers in the state of California, Providence Mission provides a full range of specialty health care services with highly skilled teams treating a multitude of complex conditions.

Services include a full range of expertise in cardiovascular, neuroscience and spine, orthopedics, cancer care, women's services, mental health and wellness, head and neck, and a variety of other specialty services. Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach provides coastal communities with 24-hour emergency and intensive care as well as medical-surgical/telemetry services, orthopedics, and general and GI surgery. CHOC at Mission Hospital is a 54-bed facility that is the area's only dedicated pediatric hospital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005730/en/