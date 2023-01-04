Adam Saada, Award Winning Videographer, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

Adam Saada

"We're honored to include Adam Saada into our BoLAA family." - Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Saada, Award Winning Videographer wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Adam Saada into our BoLAA family."

Adam Saada moved from Wellesley, MA, to California after obtaining a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in media production and saving up enough for the move. Upon arriving, he worked a minimum wage job and took on some production jobs that were either low in pay or no pay. After years of struggle, Saada received the opportunity of a lifetime when hired as studio manager/engineer of Beverly Hills Studios. While at the studio, he has worked with many celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Larry King, Keegan Michael Key, Chad Smith, and many more. He has also worked with companies like MTV, VH1, BET, BRAVO, American Airlines, Arco AM/PM, and more.

Throughout his journey with Saada productions, his passion for his craft and dedication to his clients helped to grow his business into what it is today. Saada has been a professional videographer, editor, and director 12 years. He focuses on storytelling, attention to detail, and creating an emotional connection with his clienteles' target audiences through his productions.

Saada Productions, based in Los Angeles, provides high quality professional videography services for world-renowned brands, small businesses, and some of Los Angeles' most elite clientele.



​