Neal Gerber Eisenberg Welcomes Three Attorneys to Partnership Across Multiple Practice Groups

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the election of three associates to the firm's partnership effective January 1, 2023. Brian Crump of the firm's Corporate & Securities group, Kathryn L. Kaler of the firm's Private Wealth Services group, and Alfred Tam of the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Transactions group have been promoted to partner.

"Brian, Kathryn and Alfred have distinguished themselves in their respective practice areas through exceptional legal work and exemplary client service, and I am proud to welcome them to the partnership," said Managing Partner Robert G. Gerber. "Each one of this diverse group of outstanding attorneys contributes meaningfully to attaining our vision of an inclusive, collaborative and industrious culture. I look forward to watching them develop as next-generation leaders at the firm."

Crump focuses his practices on venture capital and other financing transactions, private equity buyouts and startup and early-stage businesses. He advises public and private clients across various industries regarding mergers and acquisitions, strategic transactions, restructuring and asset dispositions. Before becoming a lawyer, Crump was a licensed real estate broker, commercial property manager and a startup consultant for 1871, Chicago's technology incubator. Crump received his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law and his B.A. from Illinois State University.

Kaler advises high-net-worth individuals, families, and owners of closely-held businesses on sophisticated estate and charitable planning. She assists clients in establishing custom estate plans to strategically preserve and transfer wealth to younger generations. Kaler also advises clients on tax planning, estate administration and family dispute resolution. She serves as a member of NGE's Sustainability Committee. Kaler received her J.D. from the DePaul University College of Law and her B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Tam counsels clients on intellectual property and technology-related transactions. His practice focuses on structuring, drafting, and negotiating a wide variety of commercial agreements, including SaaS and other technology licensing agreements, outsourcing and professional services agreements, and strategic alliance and collaboration agreements. Alfred also counsels clients in data privacy and cybersecurity compliance issues, as well as intellectual property aspects of M&A and other corporate transactions. Tam received his J.D. from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law (magna cum laude) and his B.A. from Northwestern University.

About NGE

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisors to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005857/en/