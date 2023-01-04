Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Accessory to Clean & Scrub the Back (PBT-230)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a relaxing and comfortable means of cleaning the back while showering," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the BACK WASHER. My design would provide complete cleaning action and it would be more convenient than using a brush with a long handle."

The invention provides an effective way to scrub and clean your back in the shower. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a hand-held scrub brush. As a result, it enhances personal hygiene and comfort and it could make showering more enjoyable. The invention features a waterproof and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

