Industry Tips the Scale with New Inclusionary Practices in Film Production and Distribution

Keith L. Craig

Porter + Craig is excited about the future, as it pertains to the fresh content, unique and colorful storytelling,” — Keith L. Craig

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity, Inclusion, and Acceptance has played a major role in the media, filmmaking, and television space in recent years and is dominating video-on-demand. Major studios and networks are catching on with a vengeance and media mogul and industry leader, Keith L. Craig knows firsthand, about the inherent value of the “now trending,” variety in programming.

Craig, a Film Producer, Investor, and unprecedented Distribution Executive came into prominence when he led Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, to an industry domestic record of $3.7 billion in 2019, as Theatrical Sales and Distribution Manager for their Central Division.

Now the Co~Founder/Chairman/CEO of Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, Craig turned a 20 theatrical market areas into a diversity gold mine and has expanded his reach around the world. Exiting Disney less than a year ago, with blockbuster and franchise films under his belt, he hopes to further contribute to the multi-billion dollar impact on the independent filmmaking community.

The box office champion is, presumably, one of the only black, industry insiders coaching new filmmakers and expanding inclusionary global partnerships dedicated to catapulting minority films and television programming for domestic, Nollywood, Bollywood, and Canadian movie- makers.

With his team of Show runners, producers, investment packaging and budgetary coaches, Craig intends to fully educate filmmakers and content producers on the business of filmmaking, expose them to network executives, and negotiate high-yield contracts.

After major success at the American Film Market in November, Craig is slated to engage eager film prodigies at the, upcoming, Sundance, Cannes, Berlin Film Festivals, providing advocacy for the independent filmmakers who struggle with gaining success with studio executives. “Porter + Craig is excited about the future, as it pertains to the fresh content, unique and colorful storytelling,” said Craig.

With a base in intelligence and logistics, 32 years in the military, and having traveled to over 50 countries, Craig is no stranger to global community building, and is now undoubtedly, connecting the world through stories. His firm has major announcements for releases in 2023, direct deals with on-demand platforms, and are definitely industry players to watch in the years to come.

Learn more about Keith L. Craig by visiting his website at www.keithcraig.org

For more information, interviews, and inquiries about project submissions, contact: Nicole Lester at 818-200-9745.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

ABOUT JEFF PORTER

Jeff Porter founded Porter Pictures in 2012, and under his leadership it has become one of the most successful Black-owned motion picture and TV sales agencies in Beverly Hills. Jeff has worked on projects or films featuring the likes of Angela Bassett, Courtney Vance, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Victoria Rowell, Jon Favreau, Joseph Fiennes, Barry Bostwick, Mark Wahlberg and more. Over his more than decade and a half in the business, he has worked on sales of roughly over 100 film and TV projects, and is an in-demand expert speaker at film festivals and LA writers' organizations.

ABOUT KEITH L. CRAIG

In addition to a stellar 30 year career in the US Army (where he attained the rank of "Sergeant Major" the top 1% in the Arm Forces) and pro football star and champion, Keith L. Craig has worked at Disney on Lucas Films, Pixar and Marvel titles for the past 6 years which include but limited to, STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, AVENGERS: ENDGAME, COCO, BLACK PANTHER, AND MORE, with combined box office receipts well over the billion-dollar mark. Mr. Craig is also a well sought-after consultant and investment partner in the hospitality and entertainment industries.