Wealth Concepts Group Offers Webinar On Avoiding IRA Mistakes and Tax Traps

Many Investors Make Mistakes with IRAs and 401(k)s because they don't know the rules. This webinar helps people avoid mistakes that could cost them thousands.

USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth Concepts Group LLC will be holding free online webinars called “Avoiding IRA Mistakes and Tax Traps” on January 30 or 31, 6:30 PM CST. This webinar will help people avoid mistakes that could cost them tens of thousands of dollars over their lifetime.

A few of the numerous topics covered include:

Too Much IRA Risk - The 120-year history of the stock market shows that it crashes an average of 47% every 11 years, and these crashes can put one's retirement at risk. 2022 was down 18%, and no one knows how long the crash will last nor how much more will be lost until it’s too late. It is important to not only have enough money to retire, but people also need to ensure that they can afford to stay retired. The good news is the webinar will show people how to protect their accounts from stock market crashes and receive competitive earnings. People can participate in the upside of the market without losses. Additionally, one can create a lifetime income stream for both spouses that they can never outlive.

Required Minimum Distributions Mistakes - Missing a required minimum distribution is the number one IRA mistake investors make, and it is a costly mistake. If they miss the RMD, in addition to the tax they still need to pay, they will be fined 25% of the RMD. The webinar will cover RMD rules to help ensure everyone knows when to take their RMDs.

Costly Rollover Errors - There are multiple ways to process a rollover from an IRA. If done wrong, one could end up having to pay tax on the entire rollover amount. The webinar will cover the various methods, talk about the pitfalls and show people the best rollover method.

D. Scott Kenik will be leading the presentation and says this webinar is a chance for people to hear from industry leaders on the best practices for Avoiding Mistakes in Their IRA and avoiding overpaying taxes and penalties.

Participants will be encouraged to ask questions live and get information not readily available through other channels.

Kenik is a member of the Association of Financial Consultants and the American Network of Financial Education. He is also the Principal and Founder of Wealth Concepts Group, LLC.

People interested in the Avoiding Mistakes in Their IRAs and Other Tax Traps free webinar can register online at https://www.freeirawebinars.com/.

D. Scott Kenik and Wealth Concepts Group LLC is known for creating No-Stress Retirement Plans with guaranteed lifetime income.

Top 10 IRA Mistakes

