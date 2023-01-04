Shaftsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3000062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2023 1202 hours

STREET: 4171 VT Route 315

TOWN: Rupert

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: (Juvenile)

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Y

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on VT Route 315, it was reported the vehicle crashed into an embankment. Further investigation revealed, the operator (juvenile) was traveling downhill, and turned around to restrain a dog in the back seat, and ultimately lost control due to being distracted. The juvenile sustained minor injuries from the crash. Vehicle #1 sustained heavy damage and was totaled from the collision; the Vermont State Police were assisted by Rupert Fire Department and Warner's Towing of Granville NY.

Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury VT