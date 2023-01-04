Shaftsbury Barracks / Injury Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3000062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2023 1202 hours
STREET: 4171 VT Route 315
TOWN: Rupert
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: (Juvenile)
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Y
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on VT Route 315, it was reported the vehicle crashed into an embankment. Further investigation revealed, the operator (juvenile) was traveling downhill, and turned around to restrain a dog in the back seat, and ultimately lost control due to being distracted. The juvenile sustained minor injuries from the crash. Vehicle #1 sustained heavy damage and was totaled from the collision; the Vermont State Police were assisted by Rupert Fire Department and Warner's Towing of Granville NY.
Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury VT