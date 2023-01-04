Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,595 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A3000062      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2023 1202 hours

STREET: 4171 VT Route 315

TOWN: Rupert

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: (Juvenile)

AGE: 19  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Y

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on VT Route 315, it was reported the vehicle crashed into an embankment. Further investigation revealed, the operator (juvenile) was traveling downhill, and turned around to restrain a dog in the back seat, and ultimately lost control due to being distracted. The juvenile sustained minor injuries from the crash. Vehicle #1 sustained heavy damage and was totaled from the collision; the Vermont State Police were assisted by Rupert Fire Department and Warner's Towing of Granville NY.

 

 

Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury VT

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.