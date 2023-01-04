Submit Release
Gov. Lee Announces Appointees to Key Boards & Commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced appointees to a series of key state boards and commissions.

“I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.”

Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level. The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

Public Charter School Commissionsubject to legislative confirmation

Michael Carter of Davidson County – Middle Tennessee

Alan Levine of Washington County – East Tennessee

Chris Tutor of Shelby County – West Tennessee

Tennessee Board of Regentssubject to legislative confirmation

Shane Hooper of Bedford County – 4th Congressional District

Todd Kaestner of Williamson County – 7th Congressional District

Nisha Powers of Shelby County – 9th Congressional District

Kyle Spurgeon of Madison County – 8th Congressional District

Tennessee Historical Commission

Jim Haywood of Haywood County – West Tennessee

