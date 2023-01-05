MobiScribe Introduces the Next Generation of E-Ink Tablets: The MobiScribe WAVE, a 7.8-inch Waterproof Digital Notebook
The MobiScribe WAVE: 7.8-inch waterproof e-ink notebook with Bluetooth capabilities, a built-in speaker, and an enhanced notetaking experience with added layers
The WAVE supports our goal of taking notes with you anywhere and in any way you need. Adding waterproofing and Bluetooth enhances the experience so users can use the wave everywhere they go!”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobiScribe, a leading producer of e-ink tablets, introduced a new product with enhanced features earlier this week. The new MobiScribe WAVE keeps the core features that users love and adds elements to elevate the digital paper experience.
— Hugo Chien, CEO of MobiScribe
The MobiScribe WAVE is waterproof, so no place is off-limits for writing or drawing. The beach, the pool, or even the tub is fair game. Additional new features include layers so users can take their notes or drawings to the next level, Bluetooth connectivity, and internal speakers. Users can listen to audiobooks or pair a keyboard and change how they work and play on the MobiScribe.
“We created the Original MobiScribe with the goal of saving paper and helping the environment by minimizing the need for paper.” said Hugo Chien, CEO of MobiScribe, “The 7.8-inch WAVE is the perfect addition to the MobiScribe family; the WAVE supports our goal of taking notes with you anywhere and in any way you need. Adding waterproofing and Bluetooth enhances the experience so users can use the wave everywhere they go!”
The MobiScribe WAVE comes with the same advanced capabilities as its predecessors.
• The signature feel of pen on paper with the innovative screen and stylus
• Advanced OCR technology to convert handwritten notes to text
• The ability to search handwritten notes
• Convenient organization and storage of notes and sketches
• Collaboration with colleagues and friends in real-time
The new MobiScribe WAVE is about turning up the fun, and the function, with this revolutionary, first-of-its-kind waterproof e-ink tablet. Its slim design with a gorgeous blue back is ultimately portable. Users can replace notebooks, e-readers, speakers, and other tablets with a single device that goes anywhere with fewer distractions.
Each generation of the MobiScribe offers various creative, collaborative features that simplify life. The WAVE has the most features to date, offering users a complete, multi-sensory experience.
The WAVE comes in two variations: Black & White or a Color screen. Each comes with a stylus and three replacement tips. This compact device has the old-school feel of pen on paper and the convenient organization of a digital platform. The Black & White version is priced at $285, and the Color version is priced at $349.
The MobiScribe WAVE Black & White is available to order online now at the official MobiScribe Store and will be shipping on 1/9/23. The WAVE Color will launch in April 2023.
