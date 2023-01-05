Sonablate Corp. Announces Extended Agreement with HIFU Prostate Services (HPS) to be a National Mobile Provider
Sonablate Corp. is excited to continue our partnership with HIFU Prostate Services to provide access to Sonablate HIFU throughout their network of physicians.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced a three-year agreement with HIFU Prostate Services (HPS), the leading provider of minimally invasive HIFU treatment for localized prostate disease, to mobilize Sonablate HIFU devices throughout their nationwide network.
HPS is the largest provider of HIFU treatments in the U.S. with over 3,000 patients treated since FDA clearance in 2015. HPS provides a turn-key solution for physicians and hospitals by offering physician and staff training, HIFU program development, and patient education and marketing support. The HPS network contains over 700 urologists nationwide with over 80 physicians that have treated patients with Sonablate HIFU. The HPS team is comprised of HIFU veterans and former employees of Sonablate with extensive experience with the Sonablate HIFU technology. The average HPS technician has supported over 500 HIFU cases.
“Sonablate Corp. is excited to continue our partnership with HIFU Prostate Services to provide access to Sonablate HIFU throughout their network of physicians,” said Scott Simmons, Vice President, Sales of Sonablate Corp. “The HIFU Prostate Services team is filled with a wealth of expertise and experience that benefits both patients and physicians.”
“As the largest provider of HIFU treatments in the U.S., with over 3,000 patients treated since FDA clearance in 2015, we are excited to strengthen our relationship with Sonablate Corp. and continue our partnership to bring the Sonablate HIFU technology to the urology community. This is a very exciting time for patients with the recent Medicare reimbursement; this leading edge HIFU procedure is now affordable for a wider segment of the prostate disease population. Until 2023, nearly all the patients we have treated have paid out of pocket for the HIFU treatment” commented John Linn, CEO of HIFU Prostate Services.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(k)clearance in the U.S and NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) approval in China; and Sonablate®, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. For the full list of indications, visit www.sonablate.com/indications. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
