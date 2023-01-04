COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) Announces Emily Touloukian, DO, As Medical Co-Chair
Oncologist Brings New Perspective to National Advocacy NetworkWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) announced today that Emily Touloukian, DO, of the Coastal Cancer Center, has been appointed Medical Co-Chair of the network. Dr. Touloukian will serve alongside Harsha Vyas, MD, FACP, of the Cancer Center of Middle Georgia, as the other half of the co-chair team that guides CPAN activities. Both co-chairs will work with Rose Gerber, M.S., the director of CPAN, to strengthen and grow a nationwide network of passionate patient advocates for community oncology.
CPAN is a national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care.
Dr. Touloukian is a board-certified medical oncologist, hematologist, and internist who practices in Myrtle Beach and Loris, South Carolina. She was elected to the COA board of directors in 2020, and serves on two COA committees, the Humanitarian Aid committee and the Health Equity committee. Touloukian has made multiple visits to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. to promote the benefits of local, affordable cancer care to Congressional lawmakers.
“Patients are the foundation of what we do, and CPAN is a powerful vehicle for supporting them,” said Dr. Touloukian. “Without the insight of patients, we would never develop new treatments or refine the care we provide. I’m honored to be chosen as a co-chair for CPAN and excited to work even more closely with patient advocates to make their voices heard by lawmakers and regulators.”
Rose Gerber, M.S., voiced excitement for working with Touloukian and expressed thanks to Drs. Atkins and Vyas. “Dr. Touloukian brings a fresh perspective on advocacy and a sincere dedication to patient activism to CPAN,” she said.
Dr. Touloukian is assuming the role of one of the previous co-chairs, Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, as she steps down from the position to assume the position of president of COA. CPAN is proud to see a dedicated advocate like Dr. Atkins take the reins at COA and excited to work with her as president.
“As Dr. Atkins steps down to concentrate on her role as COA president, CPAN advocates from across the country would like to personally thank her for her dedication to our work as co-chair, a role she stepped into in 2016,” said Gerber. “We would also like to thank Dr. Vyas for his enthusiasm and continued work as co-chair, and I look forward to working with him for years to come. As we enter 2023, CPAN is poised to accomplish great things.”
About the Community Oncology Alliance
The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at communityoncology.org.
About the COA Patient Advocacy Network
The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a chapter-based national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN’s network of more than 30 community cancer practice-based chapters spans 17 states, connecting and activating committed, passionate people who advocate for the protection of locally delivered cancer care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers and members of the oncology care team. CPAN advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work. Sign up to become an advocate or find your local chapter at COAAdvocacy.org.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
info@coacancer.org