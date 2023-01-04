Governor Wolf Announces 32 Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide to fund 36 safety projects.

Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.

“This program helps communities across the state make important investments in traffic flow and safety,” Gov. Wolf said. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”

Grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 36 intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 151 applications, totaling $46 million in requests.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact. This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program to $127.79 million, funding 537 transportation enhancement projects since 2010.

The 36 approved projects are as follows:

Adams County

Conewago Township – $55,094 for guide rail safety improvements.

Allegheny County

Carnegie Borough – $10,422 to install radar feedback signs on Forsythe Road.

Coraopolis Borough – $298,250 for traffic signal replacement to include overhead signals to reduce redlight running and pedestrian accommodations.

Hampton Township – $175,000 for S. Pioneer Road roadway safety improvements to include replacing out of date guiderail.

McCandless Township – $451,483 for signal component updates project at 21 locations throughout the municipality. Upgrades include accessible pedestrian signals, equipment for flashing yellow arrow operations, controller replacements and rewiring of existing signal equipment.

Penn Hills Township – $565,292 for traffic signal replacement at Frankstown Road (SR 0400) & Beulah Road (SR 0130).

Butler County

Butler Township – $249,504 for Pittsburgh Street & McCalmont Road/Vogel Road traffic signal modernization. Improvements include new mast arms to replace strain poles, new signal heads and reflectorized back plates.

Cranberry Township – $350,000 for Route 19 and Short Street traffic signal upgrade and modernization. Improvements include new mast arms to support additional signal heads, new controller to allow for advanced signal timings.

Penn Township – $446,706 for signal replacement and reconfiguration at Route 8 and Airport Road to include new mast arms to replace strain poles.

Dauphin County

Londonderry Township – $32,421 for Colebrook Road (SR 341) and Schoolhouse Road (T-494) intersection warning signals.

Delaware County

Chester City – $115,831 to improve PA 291 and 322 off-ramp/Jeffrey Street Traffic Signal. This project will convert the intersection from a flashing red/yellow configuration to a fully signalized intersection.

Radnor Township – $120,350 for a bridge height warning system at the SEPTA underpass on King of Prussia Road.

Yeadon Borough – $287,000 for MacDade Boulevard & Church Lane traffic signal and pedestrian accommodation improvements.

Erie County

Erie City – $395,769 for installation of 30 accessible pedestrian signal buttons to improve pedestrian safety.

Fayette County

Fayette County – $352,000 for Bullskin Township signal upgrades at three intersections along US 119. Improvements include radar detection systems to allow for more streamlined flows of traffic, siren preemption systems and battery back-up systems to allow the equipment to operate during outages which frequently happen along this roadway due to flooding.

Franklin County

Waynesboro Borough – $49,000 for the replacement of flashing school signs and the installation of speed limit driver feedback signs.

Lancaster County

East Petersburg Borough – $113,600 for traffic signal upgrades at SR 72/Enterprise Road and SR 72/Miller Road. Improvements include stop bar radar detection, advanced radar detection, pedestrian countdown timers and reflectorized back plates.

Ephrata Borough – $222,400 for intersection safety and signal improvements at three intersections in the Borough. Improvements include radar detection, pedestrian improvements and new mast arms.

Lebanon County

Heidelberg Township – $12,823 to install solar radar speed signs at the approaches to the intersection of Route 501 and East and West Reistville Road.

Lycoming County

Montoursville Borough – $465,000 for SR 2014 and Walnut Street traffic signal replacement.

Muncy Borough – $162,000 for pedestrian crosswalks safety improvements. This project will implement pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flash beacons (RRFB), high-visibility pavement markings, flexible post pedestrian crosswalk signs, approach crossing signage and LED in-roadway warning light (IRWL) crosswalk system.

Mercer County

Sharon City – $400,000 for State Street traffic signal and pedestrian improvements, including performing a traffic timings study, implementing a coordination plan, and updating intersections to include pedestrian pushbuttons and GPS timeclocks as required.

Springfield Township – $413,500 for signal equipment improvements including replacement of the existing flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, radar vehicular detection, battery backup power supply, and vehicular signal heads with retroreflective backplates.

Mifflin County

Derry Township – $306,500 for Electric Avenue/Logan Boulevard Corridor Signal Upgrades to include coordinating 5 traffic signals.

Monroe County

Delaware Water Gap Borough – $52,725 for the placement of three electronic radar speed limit display signs.

Montgomery County

Cheltenham Township – $420,250 for traffic signal equipment upgrades at three intersections to include installation of ADA compliant pedestrian pushbuttons and countdown pedestrian signal heads.

Cheltenham Township – $343,700 for traffic signal equipment and pavement marking upgrades at the intersection of Rices Mill Road and Glenside Avenue.

Lansdale Borough – $156,000 to install two (2) ground mounted controllers, perform traffic counts, update timings, new pedestrian signal heads and push buttons and retroreflective backplates.

Northampton County

Northampton Borough – $156,538 for the installation of the Main Street/10th Street/Nor-Bath Trail pedestrian rectangular rapid flashing beacon.

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia City – $7,000,000.00 for the following 4 programs in the city: Citywide Intersection Modifications, Modern Roundabouts, Bike Network Curb Separation and Citywide Traffic Calming.

Pike County

Milford Borough – $19,080 to purchase and install electronic speed display signs at the four (4) main entrances to the Borough.

Westmoreland County

Salem Township – $389,000 for US 22 Traffic Signal Safety Upgrade Project to include LED vehicular signals with reflectorized backplates, LED “SIGNAL AHEAD” over the road warning flashers, LED pedestrian count down signals and Pedestrian latching push buttons.

York County

Hanover Borough – $487,287 for Downtown Route 94/116/194 Traffic Congestion & Pedestrian Safety Improvements. To include modernizing the intersections to include APS pedestrian signals, 3-second advance pedestrian phasing, flashing yellow arrow signals, 12-inch signals, and high visibility crosswalks at both intersections, and a new controller cabinet/assembly and signal mast arm poles at the Center Square intersection to accommodate the flashing yellow arrow signals.

