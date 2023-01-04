Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,579 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following the Swearing in of Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 — Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the swearing in of Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. as the Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Dr. Esteban has a long and well-documented commitment to food safety and public health. With over two decades of experience at USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, he has been on the front lines of protecting the public from foodborne illness for much of his career. I am confident that Dr. Esteban’s leadership and experience is the right combination to advance our commitment to maintaining public health and reducing foodborne illness. I look forward to working with him as USDA continues to address foodborne challenges head-on with innovative solutions and proactive measures.”

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

You just read:

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following the Swearing in of Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.