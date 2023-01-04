Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following the Swearing in of Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 — Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the swearing in of Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. as the Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Dr. Esteban has a long and well-documented commitment to food safety and public health. With over two decades of experience at USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, he has been on the front lines of protecting the public from foodborne illness for much of his career. I am confident that Dr. Esteban’s leadership and experience is the right combination to advance our commitment to maintaining public health and reducing foodborne illness. I look forward to working with him as USDA continues to address foodborne challenges head-on with innovative solutions and proactive measures.”

