Abyde and Premier People Services partner to enhance compliance offerings for independent healthcare practices

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider, Abyde, announces its latest partnership with Premier People Services, offering a complete user-friendly compliance software solution to their roster of healthcare practices.

The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized independent practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs. Already used by thousands of practices across the country, Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free compliance.

Premier People Services serves as a resource for those practices that don’t have access to corporate-sized resources. Compliance is a topic that typically gets overlooked in an already busy practice environment. Abyde offers an additional resource to Premier People Services’ smaller practices to assist in implementing and maintaining compliance.

“We are all about keeping things simple, but with a unique approach,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “As we branch out from our traditional partners, we look to find ways to continue to bring value to those independent and smaller practices across the country. Premier People Services shares in our passion for ensuring businesses are set up with the right tools and support to succeed for both their business and their patients.”

"We are passionate about building businesses made of people because great people with the right tools and support, cause great results,” said Jessica Lewis, Senior Human Resources Specialist. “It is so important to equip small businesses and private practices with the tools they need to run a successful business. We are excited to partner with Abyde in providing the personalized tools offices need to enhance their team members.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Premier People Services

We are a Human Capital Management company offering small businesses and private practices the ability to pour into their team without the corporate-sized resources. Making compliance the top priority (team member handbooks, posters, onboarding, etc), we align our tools with building your culture from the inside out. We are dedicated to aiding private practices in their efforts to not only give the best eyecare services but also to be a preferred place to work because your team members are a top priority.

