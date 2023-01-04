New year, new integrations: Learn how DexKit begins 2023 hand in hand with artificial intelligence
The DexKit community on Discord has already been exposed and educated to use this language model that has come to revolutionize the world as it is known.
AI offers us the opportunity to improve our daily lives by automating tedious tasks, analyzing large amounts of data quickly and accurately, and helping us make more informed decisions.”NATAL, RIO GRANDE DO NORTE, BRAZIL, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year had great significance in terms of issues that concerns the entire world. As a society, we were able to overcome a pandemic that kept us in our homes in fear for more than a year but, in turn, grew our industry to such a point that now everyone knows what decentralized finance is and the role it could play in a future full of paper money.
— João Campos. DexKit Head Developer
At the same time, other branches of the technology industry expanded, undoubtedly collaborating with each other like a natural symbiosis of organisms that are needed to survive. In this case, the software industry evolved in incredible ways to the point of making public what was imagined to be years away: open artificial intelligence.
We will talk about OpenAI, a research organization that aims to advance artificial intelligence in a responsible way. OpenAI was founded in 2015 by a group of entrepreneurs, researchers, and philanthropists who are passionate about the potential of AI to help solve some of the world's most pressing problems.
–Climate change: AI can help to optimize energy use, predict and mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, and improve the efficiency of renewable energy systems;
–Healthcare, improving the accuracy of diagnoses, predict and prevent disease outbreaks and optimize drug discovery and development;
–Education, AI can help to personalize learning experiences, adapt to the needs and abilities of individual students, and facilitate remote education;
–Transportation: AI can help to optimize routes for transportation networks, reduce traffic congestion, and improve safety;
–Poverty: AI can help to improve access to education, healthcare, and financial services for underserved communities and
–Social justice: AI can help to identify and address biases in systems, such as those related to race, gender, and socioeconomic status.
Today they have given to all the opportunity to interact with a language model that is very rich in knowledge of all kinds: from cooking recipes to programming in various languages such as Python, Javascript, C, C++ and Java. This has benefitted wonderfully to thousands of people around the world who did not have more effective help tools than conventional search engines and their techniques to sell products rather than to resolve the issue that concerns the user.
While it is true that there are geographical limitations to access this language model, there are other ways to access this artificial intelligence. One of them is by entering the DexKit Discord and looking for the channel enabled for it there.
We have decided to install this system on our Discord because it fits perfectly with our vision and mission: that of providing easy-to-use and open source technologies to people from all walks of life, without hardware limitations.
The world has already changed from the public release of this kind of technology, in such a way that the changes will be evident within a few years, where robotics and artificial intelligence replaces some of the works man does not want to do and what he should do today because there is no other.
Are we already at the gates of the new cyber world? How long will it be until robots are among us, to the point of not distinguishing between people? Those are questions that this language model can surely answer for you.
Eliécer Hernández F.
Verisafe Tecnologias da Informaçao LTDA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other