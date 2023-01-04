New year, new integrations: Learn how DexKit begins 2023 hand in hand with artificial intelligence

DexKit is now using OpenAI technologies to help educating their community on Discord. DexKit's logo

The DexKit community on Discord has already been exposed and educated to use this language model that has come to revolutionize the world as it is known.

AI offers us the opportunity to improve our daily lives by automating tedious tasks, analyzing large amounts of data quickly and accurately, and helping us make more informed decisions.” — João Campos. DexKit Head Developer