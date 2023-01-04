Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,070 in the last 365 days.

New Extended Warehouse Management Product Launch by Crave InfoTech

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech has launched a new product for Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) called cEWM. Built utilizing SAP BTP, it is cross-platform; streamlining warehouse processes while online or offline. 

Warehouse operations get bogged down by mismanagement leading to a loss of time and productivity. Many times, the traditional Internet-ported apps used in warehouses lose connectivity and with it all process data. This becomes a bottleneck for the overall supply chain.

Crave InfoTech's cEWM app addresses these challenges and more. The app is cross-platform – supporting Apple iOS, Android, and Windows. It works efficiently offline or online, irrespective of any mid-process disconnection.

The warehouse operators can perform all inbound processes like validating incoming units, creating handling units, put away, and posting goods receipts. Further, they can perform internal processes like inventory cycle counting, internal bin transfer, etc. Finally, the pickers can perform streamlined outbound processes from repacking to dispatch. All this is done efficiently via the same cEWM app.

Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Nistane stated, "It's amazing to start the new year with the successful launch of a product that's much needed in the industry. One thing about the supply chain which has been made painfully obvious in recent times is that it's dynamic. So, amidst the global flux, we wanted to add stability and control within the supply chain through our Extended Warehouse Management app."

"With this cEWM app," Manish Meshram, Vice President – Digital Transformation added, "You will be able to control and optimize your inbound, internal, and outbound warehouse processes without exception, delay, or confusion. You know exactly which item is in which handling unit, where is it moving, in which bin is it placed, and the exact timelines to retrieve the same. It's all in one single and simple UI."

Crave InfoTech has a full product suite including cWMS and cEWM that gives end-to-end solutions for warehouse management built with SAP BTP.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Supply Chain Management, Intelligent Asset Management, and Intelligent Warehouse Management solutions.

Media Contact:

Faiz Shaikh
Faiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com
https://www.craveinfotech.com/products/intelligent-warehouse-management/extended-warehouse-management-cewm/
https://www.craveinfotech.com/
Global number: 1-844-CRAVEIT (272-8348)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741167/Crave_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-extended-warehouse-management-product-launch-by-crave-infotech-301712204.html

SOURCE Crave InfoTech

You just read:

New Extended Warehouse Management Product Launch by Crave InfoTech

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.