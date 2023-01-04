Submit Release
San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind joins the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace

Base Supply Center operated by San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind

NDVSB partners with San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind and brings mandatory sources to the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace for federal procurement

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NDVSB is pleased to announce the launch of San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind (SALFB), an AbilityOne agency that supports 15 Base Supply Centers (BSCs) on 11 military installations located in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. NDVSB brings additional value to federal government purchase card (GPC) holders – the ability to shop in one environment while being compliant with purchases. The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace is deployed to all Air Force and Space Force bases throughout CONUS and continues to support the Department of Air Force ‘First Look’ Program. Bases see the benefits that the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace brings to their GPC holders, contract officers, and resource advisors. Onboarding the base’s BSC was a critical next step in expanding the program.

The BSC program is managed by the National Industries for the Blind (NIB), whose mission is to enhance opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired. BSCs are owned and operated by different AbilityOne agencies and provide a convenient way for military personnel and federal employees to purchase thousands of quality products, including equipment and supplies that are “mission essential”. BSCs were opened in compliance with the Federal Acquisition Regulations, which requires federal government purchasers to buy products and services from agencies that employee blind or visually impaired people.

“The vision is for federal agencies like the Department of Defense to utilize NDVSB as the vehicle to centralize all purchasing and market research activity. We are committed to ensuring the money allocated by federal law via mandatory source, goes to that mandatory source. We are thrilled to support and provide all AbilityOne agencies a way to organically grow and reach customers online that they may not have had access to before,” says David Saroli, CEO and Founder of NDVSB.

To learn about the NDVSB Program – go to www.ndvsb.com.

