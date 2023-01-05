DSA adopts Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture

DSA Life Cycle Management of Connected Vehicles

DSA is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft using their Connected Fleets reference architecture, enabling an ecosystem of partner solutions.

Microsoft has proven to be a supportive partner to DSA, enabling our products to realize added value at scale, and helping vehicle OEMs to develop, maintain and update their vehicles across the globe.” — Michael Wells

TROY, MI, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSA is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft using their Connected Fleets reference architecture. Connected Fleets enables an ecosystem of partners and partner solutions for fleet management by simplifying specialized analytics, value extraction from vehicle data, and streamlining integration with business systems.

“Microsoft has proven to be a supportive and reliable partner to DSA, enabling our products to realize added value on a large scale, and helping vehicle OEMs to develop, maintain and update their vehicles across the globe.” emphasizes Michael Wells, President and CEO from DSA Systems, Inc. “Customers will benefit on a larger scale in multiple areas from the collaboration.”

The increased complexity of vehicle electronics presents a major challenge to OEMs. The advent of the vehicle as a software-defined product has added further challenges for the data management and distribution of firmware and parametrization options. DSA’s Life Cycle Management Solution covers all aspects of a vehicle’s electronics life cycle from its initial development through the maintenance of the vehicle after it is sold. Core OTA-functions (Over the Air) such as flashing and configuration seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture, leading to reduced workshop visits and increased vehicle uptimes.

During the vehicle’s test and validation phases, DSA’s solutions allow engineering teams to perform remote data analytics.

When it comes to vehicle operation in larger fleets, mobile field services like dispatching, routing, tracking as well as service & maintenance are supported. As an edge device, DSA’s telematics unit VCG-2 is a true all-rounder among the telematics units for commercial vehicles. The Microsoft Azure-certified device establishes a connection between the vehicle and the Microsoft platform.

In the fast-growing market of electric vehicles, advanced Battery Life Cycle Management covering quality, traceability and sustainability aspects is crucial. Emerging from DSA’s experience in battery cell- and module-testing, data monitoring and analysis solutions for vehicle batteries have been deployed in the Connected Fleets reference architecture, allowing monitoring of their key parameters to better understand and predict the battery’s behavior.

In a nutshell, these solutions fulfill a rarely met need in the industry for the ability to combine solutions. Furthermore, they rely on DSA’s experience in the Automotive and Mobility market as well as an extensive set of platform capabilities delivered by Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365.

“The growing connected vehicle, fleets and mobility market requires next-generation solutions that fit a digitally transformed world,” said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industry, Microsoft. “DSA brings vehicle integration, test fleet analytics, and battery management capabilities to Connected Fleets that will help fill data gaps and deliver customer needs in both pre-production and production phases, simplifying the delivery of vehicle management solutions.”

About DSA

For 40+ years DSA has been developing innovative diagnostic solutions for vehicle electronics. As a long-standing automotive expert and market leader, the company supplies modular software and hardware solutions for the entire life cycle of vehicles. The portfolio includes systems for communication and testing of electrical and electronics, for flashing and configuring of control units and for the evaluation of statistical data.

DSA’s core competence lies in the development of innovative solutions that enable vehicle manufacturers and service providers to meet the demanding quality standards of the industry, optimize process times and make production processes leaner and more flexible.

DSA is present at most automotive locations worldwide with offices and subsidiaries in Germany, USA, China, Italy, Brazil, India, and Mexico. DSA currently employs more than 500 people. The headquarter of the company is in Aachen, Germany.