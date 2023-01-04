MDC offers two January programs in southwest Missouri to learn about prescribed fire

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People wanting to learn how to use fire as a land management tool will have chances in January at Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire workshops in Greene and Taney counties. Both workshops have online and hands-on components. The Greene County hands-on demonstration burn will be Jan. 21 and the Taney County workshop’s demonstration burn will be Jan. 28. However, to take part in either of these field events, workshop participants must first complete the online portion of the classes.

People will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate which they must bring to whichever demonstration burn (Greene County or Taney County) they registered for. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host. Here are details about each program:

Greene County: The field portion of this workshop will be Jan. 21 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Greene County. Participants for this program will gather at the MDC Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair Ave. in Springfield at 10 a.m. The demonstration burn will be conducted on a nearby property, weather permitting. People will get hands-on experience on how to execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. Topics covered by MDC Forester Paul Johnson will include equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses. People can register for the Greene County workshop at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188591

To get more information about this event, contact Johnson at 417-895-6881, ext. 1631 or Paul.Johnson@mdc.mo.gov.

Taney County: The field portion of this workshop will be Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Taney County. Participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the MDC Branson Office at 226 Claremont Drive in Branson. The demonstration burn will be conducted on a nearby property. The burn will be conducted by MDC Private Land Conservationist Brad Graevs. The topics that will be covered and appropriate clothing for this program are the same as listed for the Greene County demonstration burn. People can register for the Taney County program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188848

To get more information about this event, contact Graevs at 417-731-3706 or at Brad.Graevs@mdc.mo.gov.