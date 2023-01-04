Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,121 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course

Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course

 

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center announced today its new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations, and create a transfer management plan.  

 

“As a state agency, we want to provide actionable tools to help producers move their operations to the next generation.” said Celia Gould, ISDA Director. “We are proud to be providing the Succession Planning Course to help keep family farms and ranches in Idaho.” 

 

The Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course was created to help Idaho farmers and ranchers start    those difficult conversations about transitioning operations through a simple and convenient experience. The online course is a first-of-its-kind tool to help agricultural families with succession planning. It is unique in that it is a self-guided and dynamic online learning tool.  

 

The tool is divided up into three different lessons: getting started, understanding family and operation goals, and making decisions and executing plans. The lessons were created by compiling a variety of national, state, and regional succession planning resources. The creation of the course was highly collaborative and drew on the expertise of countless individuals and organizations. One of the greatest benefits of this course is that it will be updated by the Farm and Ranch Center as new resources become available.  

 

The new resource is free and available to all farm or ranch operations. Learn more and get started with the Succession Planning Course at https://agri.idaho.gov/farmcenter/successioncourse/.   

 

The Idaho Farm and Ranch Center is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to collaborate with partners to promote resources and organize efforts that help farmers and ranchers cultivate a viable and resilient agricultural industry. 

 

January 3, 2023

Contact: Sydney Plum

Direct: 208.332.8507

Sydney.Plum@isda.idaho.gov

 

You just read:

Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.