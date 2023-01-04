Answer Aide is Hosting a Job Fair Jan 24 to Hire 20 New Employees

Answer Aide

Answer Aide holding a job fair to fill 20 full and part time positions immediately.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Answer Aide is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new office in Nocatee. At this time, Answer Aide is looking to hire approximately 20 part-time and full-time employees for the new office. Answer Aide will host a job fair on January 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM to interview candidates for this position. Candidates that are interested in the position are encouraged to stop by the location during that time. Answer Aide’s new office is located at: 4210 Valley Ridge Blvd. Suite 102, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081.

Answer Aide is an answering service as well as a business process outsourcing company that provides virtual receptionists to a wide array of customers. Agents communicate with customers in a variety of mediums including phone, email and web chat. Agents deal with a variety of calls including but not limited to: setting up estimates for small business, opening support tickets for customers, or collecting information to place e-commerce orders for customers. There are a variety of clients ranging from small service based businesses to larger e-commerce companies.

“Every phone call leaves an impression on your customer; we strive to brighten up your client’s day one call at a time.” - Dave Kimble, CEO

Answer Aide first opened for business in 2017 in St. Augustine, Florida. It quickly grew from just a few in-office employees to over twenty-five remote employees in four states. Answer Aide’s goal is to provide the highest level of customer service to all of the companies that our agents represent. The business hours are Monday-Friday 9-5. Answer Aide’s call center is open 24/7. For more information, please visit www.answeraide.com or call 904-719-8500.