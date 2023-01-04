Floor23 Digital Announces the “Rid the Rocket” Challenge in collaboration with NASA Tournament Lab
The Rid the Rocket Challenge aims to crowdsource solutions to detect hydrazine and monomethylhydrazine (MMH) via colorimetric analysis.
The part science, part physical device nature of this challenge combined with its importance to space safety and efficiency, make this an awesome opportunity for brilliant minds around the world”JACKSON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floor23 Digital announces a new challenge competition in collaboration with the NASA Tournament Lab. Rid the Rocket is a crowd-based competition seeking submissions on innovative ways to build a new chemical detection method. The detection of Hydrazine/MMH is a critical flight safety procedure, as it is highly toxic, dangerous, and volatile.
— Candace Spears
Hydrazine/MMH can cause severe health issues such as eye damage, burns, and shortness of breath. The goal of this challenge is to yield qualified solutions to be tested at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Floor23 will execute a three-phase (Concept, Prototype, and Demonstration) challenge and prize competition to meet NASA’s need for new screening methods to detect Hydrazine/MMH. The total competitive prize purse for this challenge will be $47,000 in cash awards.
Phase one is the Concept Phase, where we will invite competitors to submit a concept proposal that describes their new detection method.
Phase two is the Prototype Phase, which asks the phase one winners to submit a physical prototype. Competitors will be incentivized based on two milestones. Incentive one is the Preliminary Review milestone, where selected participants will be able to submit their readiness and plan to complete their prototype. Incentive two is the Readiness-To-Ship, where participants ship their product before the deadline.
The final phase is the Demonstration Phase and requires that participants have their prototypes shipped to NASA’s White Sands Test Facility for testing.
“The part science, part physical device nature of this challenge combined with its importance to space safety and efficiency, make this an awesome opportunity for brilliant minds around the world to participate in.,” says Candace, CEO at Floor23 Digital.
Rid the Rocket Challenge incentives include:
Monetary awards up to a total prize pool of $47,000.
Opportunity for winners to meet with the NASA Materials & Components Team to share their solutions live.
Worldwide recognition for your contribution via social media, press releases, and demo days.
Rid the Rocket, phase one will open for submissions on January 3rd, 2023, and will close on February 14th, 2023. For more information on submissions, guidelines, and rules, visit https://www.floor23digital.com/ridtherocket . Join our community to be notified of this challenge and more opportunities.
If you think you have what it takes to help us rid the rocket of these dangerous substances, please get in touch! We would love to hear from you.
About Floor23 Digital: Floor23 is a tech company with an open innovation platform suite solving product, process, and engagement problems through crowd-based challenges and participant education. The mission at Floor23 is to create pathways for humans to experience unrestricted growth expressed so powerfully that it quantumly shifts organizational and economic success.
###
Chasity Snow
Floor23 Digital
+1 931-217-0743
chasity@floor23digital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram