INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") GOTU f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX") GSX for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 28, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gaotu was the subject of Chinese government regulations barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects that would also impact foreign investment in the tutoring sector. These regulations would have a significant impact on the Company's operations and profitability. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gaotu, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

