University of Missouri-Kansas City TalentLink Partnership with MedCerts Brings Allied Healthcare Training to Students and a New Talent Pool to the Greater Kansas City Area

Students can complete their training quickly and get working sooner, benefitting individuals and local healthcare providers seeking qualified talent in today's tight labor market

University of Missouri-Kansas City TalentLink (UMKC TalentLink) has partnered with MedCerts, an online certification training provider in allied healthcare and information technology, to offer MedCerts healthcare training programs to local talent.

″Benefits from this partnership are two-fold, and we're thrilled to bring these opportunities to the Kansas City community,″ said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. company LRN. ″First, individuals gain access to high-quality healthcare training, enabling them to launch a new career or advance their career. Second, local healthcare businesses can recruit from a network of skilled employees to fill allied healthcare positions.″

TalentLink offers training and professional development through skills-based courses led by UMKC faculty and other experts in their fields. MedCerts' involvement will expand TalentLink's portfolio and capacity to offer healthcare training in a field where hiring needs outstrip the supply of skilled workers. The local healthcare industry employs 87,000 workers in the state of Missouri. A tight labor market challenges healthcare employers to find qualified workers to fill these jobs. The UMKC TalentLink-MedCerts partnership aims to build a sustainable pipeline of skilled healthcare workers into the field, while workers benefit from online, self-paced MedCerts training and TalentLink's resources and relationships with the healthcare community.

″UMKC TalentLink's partnership with MedCerts enables us to offer a full-scope solution to healthcare employers and to individuals seeking pathways into healthcare jobs,″ said UMKC TalentLink Executive Director Jake Akehurst. ″We are taking a practical step to proactively address key needs of the local healthcare market and help support our community of employers, job seekers, and the public reliant on strong healthcare systems.″

In addition to offering training to individuals, UMKC TalentLink will work directly with employers in a train-and-hire model. Local businesses will be able to recruit for open positions and, in many cases, invest in their employee training costs. MedCerts training programs are online, self-paced, and highly interactive, using HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, and animations to make training more lifelike. Many programs can be completed in as little as six months. Students can also get on-the-job training and complete their training and certification with a potential job offer available from employers eager to build their talent pipelines.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride, Inc. company LRN – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About UMKC TalentLink

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, UMKC TalentLink provides expert-led professional development and training for individuals seeking practical career skills. TalentLink also works directly with businesses to upskill employees and develop talent. Training courses and certificate programs are available in-person and virtually, instructor-led or self-paced. Training may also be tailored and designed to meet an employer's talent development needs. For more information, visit umkctalentlink.com/press.

