Accela Recognized on GovTech 100 List for Eighth Consecutive Year for Accelerating State and Local Government Innovation

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced its eighth consecutive selection for Government Technology magazine's annual GovTech 100 list. The GovTech 100 recognizes the top government technology companies that enable state and local United States governments to best serve their residents. The annual list is developed by industry experts, government staff, investors, and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.

"As the dynamic government technology industry continues to evolve, Accela is committed to consistently delivering the solutions and services that state and local governments need to serve their communities effectively, keep pace with resident demands and be best prepared to address any emerging challenges," said Gary Kovacs, chief executive officer at Accela. "Accela is honored to be recognized once again on Government Technology magazine's coveted GovTech 100 list—what a great way to kick off the new year!"

Accela is focused on powering the heart of government and developing new solutions in response to agencies' needs. In recent months, the company unveiled a new offering , Managed Application Services, to support agencies facing staffing challenges. It also launched its Rapid Damage Assessment (RDA) Cloud Service to help communities impacted by natural disasters and severe weather respond and recover more quickly. Beyond these innovations, Accela won several awards for its leadership supporting state and local agencies, including an Inc. 2022 Best in Business Award for its software-as-a-solution expertise and a third consecutive Microsoft 2022 US Government Partner of the Year .

"This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, govtech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics," said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation and strategy officer for Government Technology. "Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments."

This recognition represents Accela's consistent leadership driving forward government technology innovation. Accela closed its first quarter of the new fiscal year with industry-leading net retention and annual recurring revenue growth of nearly 16 percent. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-recognized-on-govtech-100-list-for-eighth-consecutive-year-for-accelerating-state-and-local-government-innovation-301713152.html

SOURCE Accela