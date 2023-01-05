Announcing the Release of Indie game "Two Guys: Puzzle, Platformer"

Two Guys: Puzzle, Platformer Two Guys: Game pic Two Guys: Game pic

⦿ In this game you control two guy and solve or complete the level. ⦿ Guys: one is electric guy & second is fire guy.

The art of simplicity is a puzzle of complexity.” — Douglas Horton

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ⦿ In this game you control two guys and solve or complete the level.⦿ Guys: one is electric guy & the second is a fire guy.⦿ Game graphics is very minimalistic and relaxing to play.* Some levels in this game feature a parkour theme, while others focus on puzzles. Some levels combine both elements, and others introduce new items. Therefore, this game is suitable for those who enjoy puzzles, adventures, parkour, and games with minimalist graphics.* Game Features:- Excellent combination of logic, adventure & relaxing 2D platformer levels.- New levels after some period of time [ Premium users get more benefits].- Most of the levels have challenging puzzles.- Game supports English, German, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese languages. [ More languages to come in future, stay tuned]- Minimalistic and charming graphics.- Easy and quick controls - move left, right, jump & change player.- Two players to control and complete the level.- There are two types of difficulty modes in the game, so all gamers can play it according to their preference.- Great for all ages. The whole family can play and enjoy 'Two Guys'.* Detailed Overview:Two Guys is a puzzle, platformer, and adventure game. In the game, there are two characters: Electric Guy and Fire Guy. Each character has its own unique ability that players can use to complete the game's levels.Our game features a variety of levels that incorporate parkour, puzzle, and adventure elements, as well as the introduction of new items. This game is suitable for those who enjoy puzzle, adventure, and parkour games with minimalist graphics.This game has a premium aesthetic and is well worth it for those who enjoy puzzles, adventure, and platformer games. Many players have found level 11 to be particularly challenging due to its trial and error gameplay. While there may be other levels that are more difficult, they are not impossible and may simply require a bit more effort to complete. Play and test your puzzle solving and parkour skills!* Future Plan:In the future we plan to add more guys and mainly make this game as a co-op game so two players can play online one as fire and the other as electric guy.

Two Guys:Puzzle, Platformer Official Trailer