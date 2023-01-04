AND THE AWARD FOR BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN MONACO FOR 2022/2023 GOES TO…MONACO PROPERTIES

Marina Borbelyova, Marketing Manager at Monaco Properties European Property Award Winner MONACO REAL ESTATE AGENT: MONACO PROPERTIES Monaco Properties LOGO

The European Property Awards. This year Monaco Properties’ Martina Borbelyova won the award in the category of Real Estate Agent for Monaco.

I think what made us stand out is our strong client orientation and the wide variety of services which we are able to provide for our clients, our extend marketing activities and our Magazine.” — Martina Borbelyova

One hundred and sixteen worldwide entries were judged by the panel made up of over 80 industry experts, who considered each entry against a strict set of criteria.

One hundred and sixteen worldwide entries were judged by the panel made up of over 80 industry experts, who considered each entry against a strict set of criteria.

Only the very best companies make it through to the final stage of the competition, where they compete for the coveted title of European Property Award Winner. The panel is chaired by three British Parliament members, currently Lord Best, the Earl Of Caithness and Lord Waverly.

“This is a huge achievement for us and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” Martina told NEWS.MC. “We could not have done it without the support of our clients, who have entrusted us with their most valuable asset – their home. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to our success. We will continue to strive to be the best in our field and provide our clients with the highest level of service.”

What made them stand out? “I think that our strong client orientation and the wide variety of services which we are able to provide for our clients and our extended marketing activities, and our Monaco Properties Magazine, which is constantly evolving. This year, we will begin distributing it in a variety of locations throughout Monaco and the surrounding areas, which we are very excited about.”

Martina’s first experience with real estate was over ten years ago, when she worked part-time at a real estate agency in her native Slovakia, while studying. “I began by assisting clients who were looking to sell, buy, or rent real estate. Working in real estate necessitates a high level of responsibility, organisation, and punctuality.”

Later she worked as an ambassador in southern France for a New York-based company called LVH Global, which stands for Luxury Vacation Homes.

“I was selecting and supervising a professional team of drivers, butlers, private chefs, and maids for clients travelling with their families to their vacation villas they had rented for the season.”

She has been with Monaco Properties for three years.

“I met Olivier Pradeau, the director, just before the Covid19 pandemic, and after seeing some of my work (a magazine I had created in the past) in the conversation, he asked if I would be interested in working on the creation of a Real Estate Magazine for Monaco Properties, to which I happily said ‘yes.’ By the time we realised that Covid was not going away in a month or two, and my work was short term rental, which was suffering from lockdown, we chose to work together more closely on more projects, and soon after I became involved in marketing activities and accepted the position of Marketing Manager and Editor of Monaco Properties Magazine.”

What she enjoys most about her job is that no two days are alike: “which keeps me learning and involved in many aspects of the business. Specifically, there is always room for improvement in marketing and magazine creation, and we strive to make each issue better. At the moment, we are also concentrating on the proper type of SEO activities to support our work in the online world. I am in charge of our website, which we have chosen to redesign twice in the last few years, and this technical-creative part of my job is always very exciting.

I also communicate with our clients on a daily basis to ensure that they have all of the assistance they require. I specialise in assisting clients who want to relocate to Monaco. We can assist them along the way, navigating them through the administrative process and connecting them with private bankers…”

In 2022 the real estate market (new and old apartments) increased by 25.5 percent in volume and by 34.6 percent in value, which shows a surprisingly dynamic real estate market despite the crisis, according to Monaco Properties.

How is 2023 shaping up?

“The year ahead looks more mixed, with interest rates at a high level and a looming global economic recession. It is likely that like the US real estate market, which is already in decline, the Monaco real estate market will start to slow down. This outlook should nevertheless be put into perspective with the historical performance of the Monaco real estate market which has shown great resilience during previous economic recessions.”

