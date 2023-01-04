$5.6+ Billion Worldwide Synthetic Aperture Radar Industry to 2031 - Increase in the Investment in the UAVs for Surveillance and Attacks Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global synthetic aperture radar market.

The global synthetic aperture radar market is expected to grow from $3.35 billion in 2021 to $3.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The synthetic aperture radar market is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the synthetic aperture radar market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defense and Space, Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems Plc, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo SpA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Capella Space, MDA Corporation, SkyGeo, OHB System AG, ICEYE, IMSAR LLC, SAR AERO, SRC Inc, MetaSensing Group, UrtheCast Corp, Sandia National Laboratories, SSTL and EarthDaily Analytics.

The synthetic aperture radar market consists of sales of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems services by entities (organization, sole traders, and partnerships) that produces fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system. A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is an active sensor that sends microwave signals and receives back the backscattered signals from the Earth's surface.

The main components of synthetic aperture radar market are receiver, transmitter, and antenna. Receiver refers to the radar system that receives electrical signals. The SAR has different platforms such as airborne and ground. The modes for synthetic aperture radar are single mode and multimode. SAR has various frequency bands such as X band, L band, S band, C band, K, Ku, Ka, band, and UHF/VHF band. These synthetic aperture radar systems are used in applications that are military and defense and monitoring and exploration.

North America was the largest region in the synthetic aperture radar market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the synthetic aperture radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The synthetic aperture radar market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides synthetic aperture radar market statistics, including synthetic aperture radar industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a synthetic aperture radar market share, detailed synthetic aperture radar market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the synthetic aperture radar industry.

This synthetic aperture radar market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

An increase in the investment in the UAVs for surveillance and attacks is contributing to the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market. UAVs are used in numerous occurrences due to their advancement in safety. With their remote-control abilities, drones monitor locations, communicate possible hazards, they notify threatening conditions like oil and gas refineries, pipelines, and flare stacks.

Drone Technology is employed in the military during high-risk periods. MILSAR SAR/MTI Radar is designed to be used on airborne platforms for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, deterrence, and attack operations.

For instance, according to Hindu data 2021, an Indian national daily, India is set to finalize a long-conceived proposal to procure 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones from the U.S. for the three services at a cost of nearly $3 billion (around ?22,000 crores). Thus, increase in investments in the UAVs for surveillance will drive the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the synthetic aperture radar market. Many companies are developing new products to provide and enhanced experience to its users.

In April 2020, General Atomics, a US-based energy and defense corporation acquired Neva Ridge Technologies for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will bring Neva Ridge Technologies team on board to enhance general atomics capabilities. Neva Ridge Technologies is a Colorado-based company that provides synthetic aperture radar technology and services.

The countries covered in the synthetic aperture radar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.72 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $5.64 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Characteristics

3. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Synthetic Aperture Radar

5. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Receiver

Transmitter

Antenna

6.2. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.4. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Segmentation By Frequency Band, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

X Band

L Band

C Band

S Band

K, Ku, Ka Band

UHF/VHF Band

6.5. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Military and Defense

Monitoring and Exploration

7. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q8dbv

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900