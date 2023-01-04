Submit Release
Juniper Landscaping Acquires Yohe's Lawn Care & Landscape

Juniper Landscaping ("Juniper") has acquired Yohe's Lawn Care & Landscape ("Yohe's"), expanding Juniper's footprint in Southeast Florida and representing its first location in the Palm Beach market.

Yohe's, a Palm Beach Island and Coastal West Palm Beach staple for the last 19 years, provides maintenance, enhancement, and installation services to over 140 customers today. The addition of Yohe's brings Juniper to 18 branch locations throughout Florida.

"We are excited to partner with Brent Yohe to serve some of Florida's most prestigious properties, increase our presence in Southeast Florida and serve additional clients in this growing market," said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper. "Brent has built an outstanding business and we are excited to bring him and his talented team on to Juniper."

Brent Yohe added "I'm looking forward to continuing to serve customers in the Palm Beach market alongside Juniper; the Company's commitment to providing best-in-class landscaping services aligns well with the culture at Yohe's."

About Juniper

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Juniper is a growing landscaping platform providing a full suite of installation and maintenance services to its clients. Juniper has 18 branches located in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Naples, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, Venice and Vero Beach. The Company was ranked among the 20 largest landscaping companies in the United States on the 2022 LM150 list with $138 million in revenue in 2021. Juniper, along with its financial partner Bregal Partners, is actively seeking acquisition targets in Florida and all sunbelt states. For information regarding potential acquisitions, please contact kitt.stoddard@bregalpartners.com. For more information, please visit www.junipercares.com.

