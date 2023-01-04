An Inspirational Author Sarah Jane Shares Her Mental Battles Through Her Book ‘Through my Eyes’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Jane wanted to share the trials and tribulations that she had to endure throughout her lifetime to become who she is and what she understands about mental illness and its effects today. She wanted to tell her personal and career journey in life and add to a new genre of self-belief storytelling which seeks to give other people a way of helping themselves through their own problems and troubles. ‘Through My Eyes’ is based on the real life story of the author looking back from her birth to 2010. Each passage in this book is a recollection of her mental battles in life and the effects it has had on her along the way and how she has overcome them.
“I truly believe after you have read this book, you will have hope that you can help yourself and that there is light at the end of the tunnel regardless of how bad your situation may be or how you feel at the time. You’re not alone! Let’s get openly talking and remove the stigma and biased opinions of others in regards to suffering of any kind and let’s support each other,” Sarah Jane says.
When asked what she wants to say to her readers, Sarah Jane answers, “I hope I will be able to show and give you, the reader, the ability to look at your own life as a whole and to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and then be able to deal with whatever is causing your troubles. I believe that we are shaped into who we are from the day we are born and affected by life experiences along the way.”
About the Author
Sarah Jane is an inspiring author and a mother of three children. She had suffered mental health problems and many severe physical health illnesses, but was able to overcome them when she decided to make sense of her life. She started writing her life story as a therapeutic tool while studying counseling in 2008. Writing this book helped her conquer her mental battles, so she felt the need to share her experiences with the world and decided to publish books about her life story and counseling skills to help others who are on the same boat as her.
She had a very successful radio interview with Kate Delaney on the America Tonight’s show last January 2022 and two upcoming interviews with Susan Sherayko on the Rebuilding your Life Show and another TV interview with Logan Crawford. Check her interview with Logan here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRbasRFblUw.
If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Through-My-Eyes-Sarah-Jane-ebook/dp/B07XFLPKBC/.
Luna Harrington
