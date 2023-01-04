Special Glass Market Size to Boost USD 1.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing development of the building&construction sector along with growing demand from transportation, and others will boost the demand for Special Glass Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Special Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$1.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Special glass is a type of glass that is a blend of silicates like borosilicate, and aluminosilicate glass which are widely used in the display & cover glass, camera lenses, mirrors, prisms, and others in construction, optical, healthcare, and electronics sectors. Also, versatile material like amorphous solid can be suitably altered by changing basic ingredients and adding a few more ingredients has now emerged to meet any special requirements in engineerings such as fiberglass, foam glass, structural glass, wired glass, and others. According to Glass for Europe, building segments held the largest share of around 80% of flat glass consumption, transportation of around 15%, and others occupying 5% of share between glass for many different applications such as solar applications, appliances (fridges or ovens), electronics, furniture, and many more in Europe. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Special-Glass-Industry-Market-Research-511815



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Special Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for building construction, among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market for special glass.

2. Growing demand for special foam glass for industrial purposes for insulation is expected to boost the demand for special foam glass during the forecast period.

3. Robust demand for borosilicate & aluminosilicate glass for the display panel, windows, facades, conservatory, insulation, reinforcement structures, and others owing to temperature and corrosion properties will increase the demand for the special glass.

4. Rising demand from laboratory apparatus and solar energy tubes industry, development of solar power industry will boost Special Glass Market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511815



Segmental Analysis:

1. The borosilicate segments accounted for around 38% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Borosilicate glass is a type of glass having components of boron and silicates, thereby having very low coefficients of thermal extension more than any other common glass. The borosilicate special glass is widely used in laboratory apparatus and solar energy tubes industry, pharmaceutical packaging material, household cookware, heat resistant glass panels, and many more.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Special Glass Market in 2021 up to 42%, owing to the growing industrial, residential, commercial, and large infrastructure projects, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The major factors responsible for the growth of special glass are low carbon footprint which gives eco-friendly products and can be recycled. The special glass products are widely used for windows, facades, conservatory, insulation, reinforcement structures, and others.

3. The building & construction segment accounted for approximately 70% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The special glass is widely used in buildings for interior and exterior decors like facades, windows, doors, curtain walls, roofs, skylights, and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Special Glass Industry are -

1. AGC Inc.

2. Corning Inc.

3. Saint-Gobain S.A.

4. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

5. Guardian Industries



Click on the following link to buy the Special Glass Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511815



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15070/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-composites-market.html

B. Glass Lens Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15876/glass-lens-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062



