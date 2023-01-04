Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market to Reach US$995.2 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising demand from electrical and electronics sector will rise the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market size is forecast to reach US$995.2 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Liquid Crystalline Polymer is an exclusive group of linear polymers which are capable of lining up in parallel to structure a liquid crystal phase. They are a moderately unique class of crystalline aromatic polyesters based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid. Thermoplastics like Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others are generally used in the production. Liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs) showcase high flow and very low viscosity which results in the complete filling of small and intricate molds. The growing demand for liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs) in electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical and automotive industry is expected to initiate growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market owing to the rapid increase in Pharmaceutical and Electrical and Electronics. For instance, the Indian government has set a target to US$2.4 billion investments in the electronics manufacturing segment by 2021-22.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Rising demand for Liquid Crystalline Polymers coatings in Aerospace industry due to chemical properties and mechanical resistance.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Thermotropic segment held the largest share in the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Thermotropic is formed by heating a polymer above its melting transition point. They display remarkable and unique combinations of properties like facile flow and processing, precision part fabrication, dimensional stability, low linear coefficient of thermal expansion. Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polymers are extensively used as blend additives.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 35% in the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market in 2020 followed by North America and Europe. China and India are leading the market for their extensive electrical and electronics industry as a result low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. With the rising in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population, electronic products such as smartphones, OLED TVs, and tablets have the highest demand rates in the consumer electronics.

3. Pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Liquid crystalline polymers are becoming the most preferred choice for Research and Development centers in the formulation development sector. Drug delivery to gain biological targets which can effectively be achieved using liquid crystalline polymers system.

4. Electrical and Electronic segment held the largest share in the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026. Increasing usage of liquid crystalline polymers (LCP) in the electronic industry is attributed to the adoption of lightweight and high-performance materials. Devices like cell phones, laptops, or tablet PCs, are increasing at a rapid pace.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Liquid Crystalline Polymers Industry are -

1. Celanese Corporation,

2. Solvay S.A.,

3. Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd.,

4. DuPont,

5. Shanghai PRET Composites,



