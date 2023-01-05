Basemark Brings Advanced AR Graphics to MediaTek Automotive SoC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Basemark showcases its advanced automotive instrument clusters with Augmented Reality (AR) and HMI graphics, powered by MediaTek’s latest automotive infotainment platform.
Basemark, the automotive AR company, announced today it is showcasing its automotive AR and HMI graphics software at CES 2023, which is now validated for MediaTek’s latest MT2715 automotive infotainment platform.
As the demand for more advanced automotive in-cockpit experiences and driver assistance systems is growing rapidly, Basemark is the optimal choice given their forerunning automotive AR and HMI development and deployment software, Rocksolid AR. MediaTek provides high performance, automotive-grade platforms that are capable of powering Basemark’s advanced software.
MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest semiconductor company, and provider of innovative SoCs, for a wide range of products, recently launched its MT2715, offering best-in-segment performance, power efficiency, integrated capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. The collaboration with Basemark allows MediaTek to immediately offer a complete AR and HMI authoring solution for automakers to accelerate attractive new in-vehicle infotainment designs to market.
“We warmly welcome the new SoC that has proven to be a capable and performant processor in our own testing with the Basemark Automotive Testing Suite. We’re very happy to announce this partnership with MediaTek and believe that this joint demonstration will be of great interest to every automotive OEM and Tier-1 company in the world,” says Tero Sarkkinen, CEO & Founder of Basemark.
“The opportunity to showcase the powerful capabilities of our automotive platform with Basemark’s advanced automotive graphics, such as AR, is a very important step for MediaTek; ensuring our latest infotainment platform is compatible with the latest automotive graphics technologies and trends,” says Mike Chang, VP of Computing, Connectivity & MetaVerse Group.
MediaTek will be showcasing Basemark’s advanced automotive instrument clusters in their booth at Toscana 3610 – Entry door, Level 3 at CES in Las Vegas during the 5th - 8th of January 2023.
Basemark will also be at CES in Las Vegas on January 5th - 8th, 2023. Click here if you want to schedule a private demonstration with Basemark at CES.
About Basemark
Basemark Oy is a forerunning provider of software & tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development – Video AR, AR Navigation, AR HUDs and AR Clusters. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2015 and has operations in Finland, Germany and the US. Basemark is the developer of Rocksolid AR, which consists of developer tools, SDKs and runtimes that are optimized for automotive SW & HW environments. Basemark also develops system performance evaluation tools such as Basemark Automotive Testing Suite and GPUScore. For more information, please visit www.basemark.com.
Basemark and Rocksolid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be the property of their respective owners.
Sami Niska
