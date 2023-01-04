Acrylate Market size is expected to be valued at US$10.6 billion by the end of the year 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Acrylate Market size is expected to be valued at US$10.6 billion by 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrylate Market size is expected to be valued at US$10.6 billion by the end of the year 2026 and the acrylate industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increasing adoption of acrylic emulsions in paints and coatings owing to the enhanced properties of acrylic emulsion such as short drying time, wear and water resistance, environmental friendliness, resistance to algae and fungi, abrasion resistance, wash-ability and others is one of the major factors driving the demand for Acrylate Market. Furthermore, the growing personal care industry is also contributing to the growth of the Acrylate Market as acrylates copolymer is widely used in personal care and cosmetic products as polymer films which provides water resistance to these products. These are few of the major factors driving the demand for Acrylate Market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Acrylate-Market-Research-500068

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Acrylate market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the Acrylate Market owing to the increasing population coupled with the growing demand for personal care products in countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. The growing demand for products such as acrylate emulsions and acrylate copolymer for use in products such as paint & coatings and personal care industry is highly driving the growth of the Acrylate Market.

3. The increase in the use of styrene acrylic resin in application of adhesives and sealants in various key-use industries such as building & construction, paint & coatings and other industries is driving the demand for Acrylate Market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Acrylate Market faced a lot of challenges owing to the various legal restrictions imposed across the globe. The Acrylate Market is however estimated to improve by the end of the year 2021.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500068

Segmental Analysis:

1. Acrylate Market Segment Analysis – By Chemical : Butyl Acrylate held the largest share of 38% in the Acrylate Market in the year 2020. Butyl acrylate is extensively used in various applications such as cleaning agents, antioxidants, surfactants, aqueous resins, elastomers and others. This is majorly driving the butyl acrylate segment in the Acrylate Market. Butyl acrylate is widely used as a solvent in the production of lacquers and paints.

2. Acrylate Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Packaging segment held the largest share of 34% in the Acrylate Market in the year 2020. Since adhesives and sealants are widely used in the packaging industry, the growth in packaging industry is also driving the growth of Acrylate Market. Acrylates are used in the production of adhesives and sealants. Acrylic emulsion adhesives are rich in solids, good adhesion & cohesion and high water resistance, which makes it a sought after adhesives in the packaging industry. For instance, according to American Forest and Paper Association, the packaging paper and specialty packaging shipments increased by 4% during April 2021.

3. Acrylate Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : Building and construction industry held the largest share of 37% in the Acrylate Market in the year 2020. The use of various products such as adhesives & sealants, is driving the demand for acrylate in the building and construction industry. Therefore, the increase in the construction activities across the globe is majorly contributing to the increase in demand for Acrylate Market. For instance, according to the World Bank, the cost of expenditure in the construction industry across the world was estimated to reach US$11.9 trillion in the year 2020, which is an increase of 4.2% as compared to the previous year expenditure.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acrylate industry are:

1. Nippon Shokubai CO. LTD.

2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

3. SIBUR

4. BASF SE

5. Evonik Industries.

Click on the following link to buy the Acrylate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500068

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Tert Butyl Acrylate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18604/tert-butyl-acrylate-market.html

B. Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9595/ethylene-methyl-acrylate-market-research-analysis-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062